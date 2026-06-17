Indian man in Poland shares ₹2 lakh monthly expense breakdown: ‘ ₹1.1 lakh for rent, ₹20,000 for groceries’

An Indian man living in Warsaw, Poland, has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses as a couple, revealing that they spend about 8,500 Polish złoty (about ₹2.1 lakh) to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. The man shared that they spend around 8,500 PLN every month. (Unsplash/Representational image)

“Living in the heart of Warsaw. Here’s what a comfortable lifestyle costs us as a couple each month—from rent and groceries to squash dates and weekend adventures,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

In the video, the man shared that their biggest expense is rent and utilities, which cost them around 4,500 PLN every month, which is around ₹1.1 lakh. The couple spends another 800 PLN (approximately ₹20,000) on groceries, while weekend activities such as playing squash, shopping and eating out account for about 1,500 PLN (around ₹38,000).

Since both work full-time, they have also hired a house help who visits once a week and costs 800 PLN (around ₹20,000) a month. They spend around 400 PLN (roughly ₹10,000) on cabs and public transport, while miscellaneous expenses such as salon visits and small purchases add another 500 PLN (around ₹13,000).

When added together, the man shared that they spend around 8,500 PLN every month, which works out to approximately ₹2.1 lakh.