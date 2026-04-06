Indian man reveals ₹30,000 rent for China apartment, internet says 'Bangalore se sasta hai bhai'
An Indian man in China shared a video tour of his apartment in Wuhan, revealing that he paid ₹30,000 in monthly rent.
An Indian man living in China has shared a detailed video tour of his apartment in Wuhan, revealing that he paid around ₹30,000 in monthly rent. The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising his room, while others compared the rent with that in Indian metro cities.
The video, posted on Instagram by user Advik, shows the interior of his apartment as he returns to collect belongings after vacating the space. In the clip, he begins by introducing the residential complex where he lived. He then walks viewers through the building’s facilities, including a water dispensing machine that can be accessed by scanning at any time, even late at night. He also points out that the building has three lifts and a total of 32 floors, noting that he lived on the 15th floor.
The video then pans across the apartment, showing a compact kitchen and a small balcony, equipped with a washing machine and a gas water heater. Highlighting the view from his room, he describes the flat as “very premium,” with a clear view of the city skyline. He also adds that the apartment is located in the city centre of Wuhan, not on the outskirts.
The most striking detail, however, was the rent. “This room used to cost me around ₹30,000 in Indian currency,” he says in the video.
Watch the video below:
(Also Read: Indian engineering student reveals life inside hostel in China: ‘This gives me major C-drama vibes')
Social media reactions
The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many comparing the rent to rising rental prices in Indian cities.
“Small with full of facilities. Cozy cozy wonderful life,” one user commented.
“Bangalore se sasta h bhai. Chalo China,” another wrote, suggesting it was cheaper than living in Bengaluru.
“30k rent for this paradise. How?” asked a third user.
Several others echoed the sentiment. “Cheaper than Bangalore,” one wrote, while another compared it to Mumbai, saying, “Bhai Bandra, Mumbai mein 52k hai 1RK rent, China to sasta hai.”
Users also brought in global comparisons. “30k out of India for a private flat is actually so good. In Australia I’m paying 27k for a shared room,” one person shared, while another added, “A room like this costs around ₹1–1.5 lakh in Dubai.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More