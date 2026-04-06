Indian man reveals ₹30,000 rent for China apartment, internet says 'Bangalore se sasta hai bhai'

An Indian man living in China has shared a detailed video tour of his apartment in Wuhan, revealing that he paid around ₹30,000 in monthly rent. The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising his room, while others compared the rent with that in Indian metro cities. The man shared that the apartment is located in the city centre of Wuhan. (Instagram/@advikjourney)

The video, posted on Instagram by user Advik, shows the interior of his apartment as he returns to collect belongings after vacating the space. In the clip, he begins by introducing the residential complex where he lived. He then walks viewers through the building’s facilities, including a water dispensing machine that can be accessed by scanning at any time, even late at night. He also points out that the building has three lifts and a total of 32 floors, noting that he lived on the 15th floor.

The video then pans across the apartment, showing a compact kitchen and a small balcony, equipped with a washing machine and a gas water heater. Highlighting the view from his room, he describes the flat as “very premium,” with a clear view of the city skyline. He also adds that the apartment is located in the city centre of Wuhan, not on the outskirts.

The most striking detail, however, was the rent. “This room used to cost me around ₹30,000 in Indian currency,” he says in the video.