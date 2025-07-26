Indian man’s mom gifts vessel to store dessert, Dutch mother-in-law makes dessert in it: 'When two cultures meet'

An Indian man living in the Netherlands has delighted social media users with a heartwarming and humorous cultural crossover moment featuring his Dutch mother-in-law and an Indian kitchen item. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by user Prabhu Visha, and has already garnered over a million views. A Dutch woman used an Indian steel bowl to make dessert.(Instagram/prabhuvisha)

(Also read: Dutch princess attends graduation ceremony but doesn’t receive diploma because…)

In the clip, Visha’s Dutch mother-in-law is seen holding a traditional Indian steel vessel that was gifted to him by his Indian mother. The video then shows the finished pudding, neatly set inside the container and taking on its exact shape. The dessert mirrors the form of the Indian-style bowl, creating a sweet and subtle fusion of two cultures.

Watch the clip here:

A blend of family traditions

The video is overlaid with a witty text that reads, "When your Indian mom gives a vessel to store dessert but your Dutch mom makes dessert in it". The caption further highlights the cross-cultural warmth, stating simply: “When two cultures meet.”

Internet embrace the cultural harmony

Instagram users flooded the comment section with admiration and amusement.

One user wrote, “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today. That pudding looks exactly like the bowls from our childhood!” Another remarked, “She didn’t just use it to store dessert, she upgraded it. Respect.” A third added, “This reminds me of how my German wife uses my mum’s masala boxes for baking ingredients. Globalisation at its sweetest.”

Several viewers also appreciated the simplicity of the moment. “So wholesome. It’s the little things like this that show how beautifully cultures can blend,” one person commented. Another noted, “The vessel has officially gone international now. An Indian steel dabba in a Dutch kitchen!”

One user summed it up perfectly: “A wonderful example of cultural appreciation at home.”