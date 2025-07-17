She’s the future queen of Netherlands. She wrote thesis on AI. So why didn’t she get her degree?

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands celebrated her graduation from the University of Amsterdam in the presence of her family members earlier this month. However, despite attending the graduation ceremony on July 14, Catharina-Amalia has not yet received her degree. Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands with members of the royal family on her graduation. (Instagram/@koninklijkhuis)

Princess Catharina-Amalia’s graduation ceremony

Princess Catharina-Amalia’s graduation ceremony was attended by her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, her younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, and her paternal grandmother, Princess Beatrix.

Photographs shared by the Dutch Royal House show the 21-year-old royal wearing a graduation cap and holding a certificate of attendance.

Catharina-Amalia studied Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam. Her programme began in 2022. For her final thesis, “Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies”, the princess of Netherland examined the tension between AI legislation and European fundamental rights.

However, the lack of a degree raised some eyebrows on social media, as the princess was seen holding a certificate of attendance.

Why no degree?

The Dutch Royal House, and the University of Amsterdam – in a separate post – explained that Catharina-Amalia still has one course left to complete. She was unable to complete the course due to a broken arm – an injury she sustained last month after falling off her horse.

She has been granted a deferment. “Due to a broken arm, she still has one course left to complete, but the diploma will follow soon,” the university said on Instagram.

“The Princess of Orange will receive her bachelor's degree at a later date,” the Dutch Royal House confirmed. Catharina-Amalia will start a law degree at the same university.

Catharina‑Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, born 7 December 2003 in The Hague, is the eldest daughter of King Willem‑Alexander and Queen Máxima, and has held the title Princess of Orange, given to the heir apparent, since her father’s accession in April 2013.

Educated at public schools in Wassenaar and at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague, she graduated with distinction in 2021 before pursuing the PPLE (Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics) bachelor’s programme at the University of Amsterdam