Indian man’s offensive remark to woman in Vatican City triggers online outrage: ‘Aaja baith jaa’

A video of an Indian man making an inappropriate comment about a foreign woman in Vatican City has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, originally posted on Instagram, shows the man on a boat, pointing at a woman standing on a bridge and saying, “Khari khari dekhte rahe hai, aa jaa”. The remark, seemingly an attempt at eve-teasing, was followed by his laughter and another comment, “Photo khichwa rhi hai”. The man in the video can be heard saying, “Aaja, baith jaa.”(Instagram/@fem.social)

The video had an overlay text that read, “Indian men please don’t carry your misogyny abroad”. The caption condemned the behaviour, stating, “It is bad enough that you have made parts of India unsafe for women. When you take that same uncouth attitude abroad, you bring a bad name to all Indians. First of all, lose your misogyny, no matter where you are. Secondly, when abroad, remember all of us are ambassadors of India. When you behave terribly like this, it fuels racism against other innocent Indians.”

The video quickly gained traction, with many users expressing their anger in the comments. One user wrote, “Who approved this guy’s visa?” while another said, “This guy literally ruined the image of India.”

Another wrote, “'Indian Men' is a wrong phase, and it's not misogyny though, that's uncultured uneducated behaviour.....and stop blaming all indian men, coz we don't count this”

Take a look at the video:

Earlier this month, popular YouTuber Mithilesh Backpacker opened up about a troubling incident involving his Russian wife during their visit to Udaipur with their two-year-old son. According to Mithilesh, his wife became the target of offensive remarks while they were at the City Palace. The incident was captured on camera as a man made a distasteful comment, saying “6,000 INR.”

While the phrase may seem harmless to an uninformed listener, it carries a derogatory connotation toward Russian women due to sexually coloured jokes made popular by comedians such as Harsh Gujral.

Mithilesh, who was recording a video featuring his wife Lisa at the time, immediately caught the inappropriate remark on camera. Stopping his recording, he confronted the man responsible for the comment, threatening to involve the police. Despite repeated denials from the harasser, Mithilesh stood firm in addressing the issue.

“6,000 INR kisko bolta, merko samajhta nahi kya? (Don’t I understand whom you are saying 6,000 to?)” Mithilesh demanded. “Kisko bola? Meri wife Russian hai toh tu ulta seedha comment dega? (My wife is Russian so you will say these nonsensical things?)” he added, calling out the unacceptable behavior on the spot.

Also read: Man's visa stress vanishes after he realises this about Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO