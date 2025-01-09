Menu Explore
Russian woman harassed in Udaipur, husband takes eve-teaser to task in viral video: ‘6,000 bola?’

BySanya Jain
Jan 09, 2025 01:59 PM IST

Popular YouTuber ‘Mithilesh Backpacker’ has revealed that his Russian wife became the target of distasteful comments while the couple was visiting Udaipur

Popular YouTuber ‘Mithilesh Backpacker’ has revealed that his Russian wife became the target of distasteful comments while the couple was visiting Udaipur along with their two-year-old son. Mithilesh captured on camera the moment his wife was harassed with comments like “6,000 INR?” while she was at the City Palace in Udaipur.

YouTuber Mithilesh said his wife Lisa, who is Russian, faced catcalling in Udaipur.
YouTuber Mithilesh said his wife Lisa, who is Russian, faced catcalling in Udaipur.

While a comment like “6,000” may seem innocuous to an ordinary person, the figure has taken a derogatory meaning in the context of Russian women, thanks to sexually-coloured jokes popularised by comedians like Harsh Gujral.

“6,000 INR bola tu?”

YouTuber Mithilesh was recording a video of his wife, Lisa, when a voice off camera was heard saying “6,000 INR”.

Mithilesh immediately paused recording his wife to show the person who made the remark. He threatened to call the police even as the harasser kept denying that his remark was directed towards the Russian woman.

6,000 INR kisko bolta, merko samajhta nahi kya? (Don’t I understand whom you are saying 6,000 to?)” the YouTuber asked. “Kikso bola? Meri wife Russian hai toh tu ulta seedha comment dega? (My wife is Russian so you will say these nonsensical things?)” he added.

In his YouTube video, Mithilesh explained that the video was taken when he and his family were visiting City Palace in Udaipur. The men had been following them around and making off-colour remarks even before the ‘6000’ comment that triggered him, he said.

He claimed that the palace security, when called to the scene, exhorted him not to call the police.

The YouTuber criticised India’s security situation for women and the attitude of people. “I was so angry. I was with my wife. How can people behave in this manner? It was very shocking and very shameful for me. My wife came to India… I wanted to promote Indian tourism, that India is so beautiful, so safe. And when something like this happens, what do I do?” he asked.

