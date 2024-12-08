Bangladeshi vlogger faces sexual harassment probe for filming Russian woman on Goa beach

A vlogger in Goa has been accused of sexual harassment after he was found allegedly shooting videos of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in the state.



According to a PTI report, the vlogger identified as a Bangladeshi national had reportedly put up a video of another woman on a beach in the coastal state.



The timeline on the accused vlogger's social account suggested that the videos were posted around eight-nine months ago. cyber crime hacker typing on laptop

“Cyber police station has been directed to enquire into the matter,” the Goa Police wrote on X.

A senior official from the cyber crime cell said the vlogger is being investigated for his acts during his visit to the state.

"We will take appropriate action once the probe is complete," he said.



