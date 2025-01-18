Indian man says his London flat with 1 lakh rent gives ‘chawl ka feeling’, internet says ‘bro, wapis aaja’

A video of an Indian man saying that his London flat, which has ₹1 lakh monthly rent, feels like a ‘chawl’ has gone viral on social media. While some resonated with the man, others asked him not to crib as he migrated to the country, fully aware of the UK's cost of living. An Indian man shows the inside of his London flat that he rents for ₹ 1 lakh. (Instagram/@aryan_pro_max)

“Chawl ka feeling bhi experience kar liya UK Mai,” Aryan Bhattacharya wrote on Instagram. He shared a video that opened with a text insert, “1,00,000 ka rent mai chawl ka feeling in the UK.

He expresses his frustration at his living conditions and then pans the camera towards the roof to show water dripping. He claimed he had to put utensils below the "waterfall" to collect the drops as a plumber wouldn’t come to repair it at night.

Irritated, an individual posted, “Ya toh background research karke decision lo, ya fir crib mat karo? You CHOSE to go to the UK despite knowing it is expensive to live there. Accept and work on your lifestyle or return to your home country if it is a problem for you. What's the point of criticising your every decision?” Another supporting the man added, “So true, renting in the UK is pure compromise.”

A third suggested, “Contact your local council and complain - your landlord cannot charge you if the house is not up to standards.” A fourth wrote, “Just saw it happen yesterday at our accommodation.”

Aryan Bhattacharya has an Instagram page with nearly 1,600 followers and a YouTube channel with close to 8,000 subscribers. He regularly posts content that captures his life in the UK.