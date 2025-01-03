NRI charged 10,000 for ‘free’ wheelchair at station in Delhi: Railways reacts, cancels porter’s license

Indian Railways cancelled the license of a porter after it was found that he charged ₹10,000 for wheelchair assistance and carrying the luggage of a non-resident Indian (NRI) family. The issue reportedly came to light after the man’s daughter filed a complaint with the railways after learning about the free wheelchair service at the stations. A woman filed a complaint against a porter after he charged her family ₹ 10,000 for wheelchair and luggage carrying services. (HT File Photo, Unsplash/Lisanto 李奕良)

Originally from Gujarat but now residing in London, an NRI named Payel arrived at Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi on December 21, reported Moneycontrol. She booked a porter to carry the luggage and assist her dad, who is in a wheelchair. The porter demanded ₹10,000 for his services.

The family then travelled to Agra from Delhi, where, during the tour, Payel reportedly told the secretary of the Prepaid Auto Taxi Drivers’ Union, Anil Sharma, about the charges. That’s when she learned that wheelchair assistance at railway stations is free. Further, porters are not allowed to charge exuberant amounts for their services.

She then approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agra Cantt station. The GRP coordinated with their counterpart in Delhi and launched the investigation. The authorities identified the porter and ordered him to return ₹9,000 to the family. The railways also expressed that the organization has a "zero-tolerance policy" for such incidents.

Does Indian Railways provide wheelchair service for free?

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, “The wheelchair is provided free of charge, depending on the availability on first come first service with booking voucher.”

However, the passenger/attendant needs to deposit ₹500 in cash, along with a valid government-issued identification card. The deposit will be “returned on return of wheelchair.”