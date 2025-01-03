Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NRI charged 10,000 for ‘free’ wheelchair at station in Delhi: Railways reacts, cancels porter’s license

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 03, 2025 12:00 PM IST

An NRI filed a complaint with the GRP after she learned that a Delhi porter had charged her money for the wheelchair service provided for free at stations.

Indian Railways cancelled the license of a porter after it was found that he charged 10,000 for wheelchair assistance and carrying the luggage of a non-resident Indian (NRI) family. The issue reportedly came to light after the man’s daughter filed a complaint with the railways after learning about the free wheelchair service at the stations.

A woman filed a complaint against a porter after he charged her family <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 for wheelchair and luggage carrying services. (HT File Photo, Unsplash/Lisanto 李奕良)
A woman filed a complaint against a porter after he charged her family 10,000 for wheelchair and luggage carrying services. (HT File Photo, Unsplash/Lisanto 李奕良)

Originally from Gujarat but now residing in London, an NRI named Payel arrived at Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi on December 21, reported Moneycontrol. She booked a porter to carry the luggage and assist her dad, who is in a wheelchair. The porter demanded 10,000 for his services.

Also Read: MP man hangs under train coach for 290 km journey, caught during rolling test. Video

The family then travelled to Agra from Delhi, where, during the tour, Payel reportedly told the secretary of the Prepaid Auto Taxi Drivers’ Union, Anil Sharma, about the charges. That’s when she learned that wheelchair assistance at railway stations is free. Further, porters are not allowed to charge exuberant amounts for their services.

She then approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agra Cantt station. The GRP coordinated with their counterpart in Delhi and launched the investigation. The authorities identified the porter and ordered him to return 9,000 to the family. The railways also expressed that the organization has a "zero-tolerance policy" for such incidents.

Does Indian Railways provide wheelchair service for free?

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, “The wheelchair is provided free of charge, depending on the availability on first come first service with booking voucher.”

Also Read: Man tears Indian Railway seat cover, throws it out of moving train for Reels. Internet demands action

However, the passenger/attendant needs to deposit 500 in cash, along with a valid government-issued identification card. The deposit will be “returned on return of wheelchair.”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On