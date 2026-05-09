Indian man says Sri Lanka felt ‘cleaner, calmer and cheaper’ than India: ‘Now I understand why tourists prefer it’

An Indian man’s observations about travelling in Sri Lanka have sparked a discussion on why some foreign tourists appear to be choosing the island nation over India. The video, shared on Instagram by the account ‘Beyond Nakshe’, compares the tourist experience in Sri Lanka with that in India, touching upon cleanliness, costs, infrastructure and the overall travel atmosphere.

An Indian man shared that Sri Lanka reminded him of what Goa felt like before overcrowding increased. (Instagram/beyond_nakshe)

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(Also read: 'Don’t think I’ll be visiting Goa again': Indian man's X post after 9 days in Sri Lanka sparks discussion)

In the clip, the man said that his visit to Sri Lanka changed the way he looked at India’s tourism experience. He said, “Foreigners are slowly leaving India, and after visiting Sri Lanka, I finally understood why. I genuinely thought Sri Lanka would feel exactly like India, but the second I landed there, everything felt different. Cleaner roads, peaceful beaches, less chaos, tiny towns that actually felt calm, and somehow it was cheaper too. It honestly felt like what Goa used to feel like before it got overcrowded. So here’s my question: what do you think India should improve to become every traveler’s favorite again? Cleanliness? Scams? Infrastructure? Crowd control?”

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “Why are foreign tourists choosing Sri Lanka over India in 2026? From cleaner beaches, peaceful cafés, easier transport, and budget-friendly stays to a more relaxed backpacking culture — this video explores why Sri Lanka tourism is booming among foreign travelers. We compare backpacking in India vs Sri Lanka, travel costs, hygiene, scams, nightlife, digital nomad life, beaches, and overall tourist experience with honest observations and cinematic visuals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “Why are foreign tourists choosing Sri Lanka over India in 2026? From cleaner beaches, peaceful cafés, easier transport, and budget-friendly stays to a more relaxed backpacking culture — this video explores why Sri Lanka tourism is booming among foreign travelers. We compare backpacking in India vs Sri Lanka, travel costs, hygiene, scams, nightlife, digital nomad life, beaches, and overall tourist experience with honest observations and cinematic visuals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to the comparison {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to the comparison {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has garnered a few reactions online, with users sharing mixed views on the comparison. One user wrote, “India has everything, but cleanliness and crowd management need serious attention.” Another said, “Sri Lanka is smaller, so maintaining tourist places is easier, but India can definitely do better.” A third commented, “Goa has lost its old charm because of overpricing and overcrowding.”

(Also read: ‘Felt numb after reaching Delhi’: Man compares Sri Lanka with India, says Europe comparison not needed)

Another user wrote, “Tourists want peace, safety and honesty. These things matter more than monuments.” Someone else said, “India’s diversity is unmatched, but basic hygiene should not be ignored.” Another added, “Scams around tourist spots damage the entire image of the country.” One more user argued, “Sri Lanka feels organised because the tourist circuits are easier to navigate.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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