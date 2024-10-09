Indian man swims ‘butt-naked’ in Australian waterbody that is 'not even on Google Maps’

An Indian man’s vlog about skinny dipping on a beach that has not been explored by many has left people amazed. The man, living in Australia, expresses how he came to know about the place and what happened after he found the waterbody, which he said is not even on “Google Maps.” The image shows the Australian waterbody that an Indian man claims doesn’t appear on Google Maps. (Instagram/@aj.lifeofaj)

His vlog caption stated that he is an Indian living in Australia. In the video, he shared that he learned about the place while speaking with a local. She told him that the place would “blow his mind,” but he wouldn’t be able to find it on Google Maps. He said that though he doesn’t visit places that random strangers suggest, he decided to explore the beach.

AJ explained that the place he found was “magical”, and despite “skinny dipping” not being on his list of “100 things to do before dying”, he decided to swim “butt-naked” in the waters for two hours.

Take a look at the video capturing the picturesque location here:

Social media expressed joy:

People were happy to watch the video, with many exclaiming that the place was heavenly. A few also reacted using heart emoticons.

“How cool is that! Super Jealous… the island is so scenic. Also, hats off to your storytelling skills, nothing at all sounds cheap or vulgar. I guess it’s all got to do with the intentions behind your scripting and shooting. Keep up the great world AJ and thank you for taking us through your journey. It’s one of the best things on the gram,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another praised, “Buddy your content is very refreshing. Keep up the good work!”

A third expressed, “Please be careful of crocodiles in some parts of Australia as because I have seen some terrifying ones.” The original poster replied, “Oh yes, I always go the research and ask the locals before entering water bodies, thank you.”

About Life of AJ:

The Instagram page is filled with videos that give a glimpse into the life of AJ, who stays in Australia. From how he works to the hurdles of staying alone in a foreign country to the beauty of Australia, his short yet informative vlogs cover various topics.

What are your thoughts on this man’s vlog on living in Australia?