Indian-origin techie gives tour of his luxurious palatial home in Silicon Valley, internet calls it ‘dream house’

An Indian-origin techie's luxurious home in Silicon Valley, California, has become the talk of social media after a house tour video, shared by Instagram user Priyam Saraswat, went viral. With a strong following on Instagram, Priyam is known for sharing home tours from across India and abroad. This latest clip offers viewers an inside look at how an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) family in the United States lives in style. A viral video by Priyam Saraswat gives a glimpse into a techie's lavish Silicon Valley home.(Instagram/@priyamsaraswat)

A glimpse of luxury

The video features a techie and his wife guiding Priyam through their stunning Silicon Valley home.

The couple introduces various sections of their palatial house, which boasts an impressive movie theatre, a spacious backyard complete with a pool, and a gaming room with provisions to play ping pong and air hockey. As they move through the home, viewers also get a peek at the couple's family, including the techie's parents, who make an appearance in the clip.

Social media buzz

The video quickly went viral, garnering 4 lakh views in just a few hours. Social media users flocked to the comments section, expressing their amazement at the sheer size and luxury of the home.

Nisha Ganguly commented, "I can’t believe a house like this exists in Silicon Valley!" while Shaurya Singh added, "Beautiful home!! Wonder what they drive? Start asking about what people drive!!" Others couldn’t help but marvel at the in-home amenities, with one user saying, "I would never leave the house with a movie theatre like that!"

The family aspect of the tour also touched many hearts. "Their parents look so happy; it’s beautiful to see them living together like this," noted Umang Patel. Rohit Singh exclaimed, "That backyard is bigger than my entire house!"

Amid the admiration, some viewers took a humorous approach. "Where do I sign up to become a techie in Silicon Valley?" Rahul Verma joked. Sumit Gandhi added, "I wouldn’t mind that pool in my backyard!

The video has sparked conversations about the success of Indian-origin professionals in the US, with one person stating, "So inspiring to see fellow Indians making it big in the US."