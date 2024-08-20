This ex-CEO’s house is a green oasis in the heart of Bengaluru. Viewers call it ‘breathtaking’

Once called a pensioner’s paradise, Bengaluru has today transformed into a city of high-rise corporate offices, apartment buildings and congested roads. However, even in the hustle and bustle of a busy metropolis, one can find spots of calm and peace. Case in point - an ex-pharmaceutical CEO’s green oasis in the heart of Bengaluru that has captivated the internet. A modern country house in the heart of Bengaluru.(Instagram/@priyamsaraswat)

Content creator Priyam Saraswat took his followers on a house tour of the villa, which belongs to a former pharmaceutical CEO who took up his passion – interior designing – at the age of 50. Designed like a modern country house, this Bengaluru property features a huge garden - a rarity these days – along with a gazebo, an al fresco dining area, multiple rooms and cozy interiors.

In the video, the CEO and his wife gave a tour of their house. Their house tour shows how each room is designed keeping comfort and utility in mind, but doesn’t compromise on style. With bright colours, plenty of plants and enough space for their family of four, the modern country house in Bengaluru quickly became the envy of the internet.

Take a look at the video below:

The Bengaluru house video has gone viral with over 9 million views on Instagram and over 1.7 million views on YouTube. Hundreds of comments praised the interior design and upkeep of the villa, while others wondered how much the house would be worth.

“Amazing house. Hard to believe such houses [exist] in Bengaluru. Now I understand why earlier Bengaluru was called retired man's city,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Beautiful house... Such lush greenery and the essence of old doors... I love every part of the house, the way they designed the cute space near the window... Hats off to the designer,” another said. One person called it “Better than Antilia.”

On YouTube, a commenter said: “So beautiful, like a dream house. The greenery is just wow.”