Woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie groom in US, Europe: 'Expecting to visit all places around the world'
A woman looking for a techie groom shared a list of “requirements” which includes parameters such as salary, house, vacation, and more. The post is viral.
A woman's social media post about her requirements for a potential groom has gone viral. The profile shows the woman’s details, such as her salary, profession, and marital status. It also lists the requirements for her “future husband,” which include ₹30 LPA and a 3BHK, among other things.
“Her qualities and salary. Expected husband’s qualities and salary,” wrote an X user while sharing the profile. According to the post, the woman who has completed her B.Ed earns 1.3 LPA and is looking for a person settled in India, the US, or the UK earning equivalent to or over 30 LPA. She also added that she loves to travel to various places worldwide and enjoys 5-star hotels.
Take a look at the entire post here:
The post has gone viral with over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions, with many expressing dissatisfaction.
What did X users say about this post?
“She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the inlaws. Her salary is 11000/month which is equal to a maid salary in city areas. But she wants husband to be well maintained,” wrote an X user.
Another added, “132000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is 5 star hotel, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight.”
A third commented, “She can’t stand her in-laws, but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes 11,000 INR a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!”
