 Woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie groom in US, Europe: 'Expecting to visit all places around the world'
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie groom in US, Europe: 'Expecting to visit all places around the world'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 11, 2024 01:17 PM IST

A woman looking for a techie groom shared a list of “requirements” which includes parameters such as salary, house, vacation, and more. The post is viral.

A woman's social media post about her requirements for a potential groom has gone viral. The profile shows the woman’s details, such as her salary, profession, and marital status. It also lists the requirements for her “future husband,” which include 30 LPA and a 3BHK, among other things.

The image gives a glimpse of a list by a woman looking for a techie groom. (Unsplash/AÉNL Weddings)
The image gives a glimpse of a list by a woman looking for a techie groom. (Unsplash/AÉNL Weddings)

“Her qualities and salary. Expected husband’s qualities and salary,” wrote an X user while sharing the profile. According to the post, the woman who has completed her B.Ed earns 1.3 LPA and is looking for a person settled in India, the US, or the UK earning equivalent to or over 30 LPA. She also added that she loves to travel to various places worldwide and enjoys 5-star hotels.

Also Read: Chennai PhD groom's marriage demands from medico bride include 'ideal BMI, a child, grace'

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post has gone viral with over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions, with many expressing dissatisfaction.

What did X users say about this post?

“She wants an unmarried person though she is divorced. Her parents will stay with her but not the inlaws. Her salary is 11000/month which is equal to a maid salary in city areas. But she wants husband to be well maintained,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “132000 per annum salary and she says her hobby is 5 star hotel, wonder what that means. And surprise me with Louis Vuitton, that was the highlight.”

Also Read: Karnataka family looks for groom for daughter who died 30 years ago: ‘Marriage of spirits’

A third commented, “She can’t stand her in-laws, but expects the poor guy to move in with them! She makes 11,000 INR a month and still wants a full-time maid and cook? Talk about next-level priorities!”

What are your thoughts on this post about a woman looking for a techie groom?

 

Trending News Viral News
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Follow Us On