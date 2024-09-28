Indian-origin Infosys techie says 70 lakh salary in Canada is 'not enough'. Watch

An Indian-origin techie’s candid confession about his dissatisfaction with his ₹70 lakh salary in Canada has sparked a viral discussion on social media. He revealed that the high cost of living in Toronto, where he works for Infosys, is a major factor. His revelation about spending nearly $4000 on rent has resonated with many. The image shows an Infosys techie who revealed his salary, adding that the amount he is getting in Canada is insufficient. (Instagram/@salaryscale)

Piyush Monga, an entrepreneur and content creator, shared the video on his Instagram. “$100,000 is not enough. Brother is not satisfied with $115,000 a year as a SAP specialist in Toronto, Canada,” he wrote.

In the video, the man, holding a stroller with a woman beside him, shares that he earns upward of $100,000. When asked if he thinks the amount is enough, he replied that he is unhappy with the money.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 66,000 views, the video has collected nearly 1,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

How did social media react?

“I was also in life science in Infosys SAP. They want to send me to the US. Most of my colleagues went there and switched after a year,” shared an Instagram user. Another commented, “He should prepare and switch companies to make more money. Intra-company transfers in service companies will not pay a good salary, be it US or Canada.”

A third expressed, “Mankind will never be satisfied with money. Enjoy life in Canada. It's 20x better than India, even in the current circumstance.” A fourth wrote, “$3,000 a month rent is craayyyzzyyy.”

In an earlier video, Piyush Monga asked a woman how much she makes in a year while living in Canada. The Indian-origin techie revealed that with over ten years of experience, she earns around $100,000 (approx. ₹60 lakh) in a year.

What are your thoughts on this video of a techie in Canada sharing his salary?