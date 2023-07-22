Indian-origin girl visits 50 countries before 10th birthday, without missing a day of school

Growing up, so many wish to one day travel the world and experience different cultures and see various countries. For Aditi Tripathi that dream came true even before she turned 10. The Indian-origin girl, presently staying in the UK, has already visited most places in Europe and even travelled to India, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. What's interesting is that thanks to her parents, she did all this without jeopardising her education or missing school.

How do her parents plan their travel?

The image shows 10-year-old Aditi with her dad Deepak Tripathi. (Facebook/Deepak Tripathi)

Aditi’s parents, 43-year-old Deepak and 36-year-old Avilasha, are both accountants by profession, reports the Metro. The duo wants to give their child an amazing experience in life without her having to sacrifice her studies. So, they make sure to travel during school holidays and national holidays. With careful planning, they have taken Aditi to over 50 countries even before she turned 10 years old. As per Metro, her parents pay nearly £20k (approximately over 21 lakhs) a year on travel.

How do they save money for travel?

The family saves money throughout the year by avoiding eating out and not owning a car, reports the Mirror. Also, her parents work from home to avoid the costs of commuting.

The image shows 10-year-old Aditi in one of her trips. (Facebook/@Deepak Tripathi)

How is travelling helping Aditi? Her dad explains:

"She gets curious and excited seeing different cultures like in Nepal, India and Thailand. We started travelling with her when she was in nursery age three and she used to go to school for two and a half days per week. Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and we take late night flights back at around 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we have arrived on the Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport. Travelling has helped her make more friends and has made her more confident,” Deepak told the Mirror.

What did Aditi say about her incredible journey?

“I don't have a specific favourite country or place but if I had to choose three it would be Nepal, Georgia, Armenia. Nepal was probably been one of my favourites because I did horse riding, I went on the longest cable car, and I could see mountains like Mount Everest,” the little one told the Mirror. “I really love travelling and have loads of fun memories. I would recommend it to other children because it can really help with your social skills,” she added.

The image shows 10-year-old Aditi and her parents. Till now, she has travelled to over 50 countries. (Facebook/@Deepak Tripathi)

On June 25, Deepak also took to Facebook to share a post about Aditi reaching a huge milestone by completing her visit to 50 countries. “We had set a target for our daughter to visit 50 countries before she turned 10 and I feel immensely proud at reaching this milestone two weeks before her 10th birthday. Due to personal circumstances, my wife could not travel with us on this occasion, so it was just me and my daughter travelling to Romania, Moldova and San Marino for a total duration of 9 days,” he wrote. In the next few lines, he explained about their journey in detail.

He also posted a series of images showing Aditi enjoying herself.

Take a look at the post showing Aditi and her dad visiting different places in Europe

How did Facebook users react to Aditi visiting 50 countries?

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and shared how Aditi’s journey left them happy. Many reacted by sharing “Amazing” in the comments section. Some also posted heart emoticons. “This is great,” wrote a Facebook user. “Good achievement,” shared another. “Darun [Superb],” posted a third. What are your thoughts on the 10-year-old visiting 50 countries?

