Indian pilot makes heartfelt mid-flight announcement as family travels with him: ‘Today is that special flight for me’
An Indian pilot shared an emotional announcement while flying with his family for the first time.
In a touching moment that has struck a chord online, an Indian pilot shared what he described as one of the most special milestones in his flying career. Captain Azam Ally took to Instagram to post a video of himself making an emotional in-flight announcement, revealing that his wife and children were among the passengers on board.
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The clip opens with the captain addressing passengers in a calm yet visibly emotional tone. “Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is your captain from the flight deck. My name is Captain Azam Ally,” he begins. He then goes on to describe what he calls the three most significant flights in a pilot’s life.
‘Three flights a pilot never forgets’
Explaining the milestones, he says the first is the solo flight, recalling his own experience nearly 24 years ago during his time as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. The second, he notes, is the final flight before retirement, which he estimates is still around two decades away for him.
However, it is the third moment that he describes as the most meaningful. “The third and perhaps the most important flight is when you get an opportunity to fly with your family. Today’s that day for me. My wife and kids are travelling on this flight,” he says, drawing applause and smiles from passengers.
He shared the video with a caption that read, “Three flights that a pilot never forgets. No. 1 First solo. No. 2 Last flight before retiring. No. 3 And the one when your loved ones are on board your flight for the first time. This was that unforgettable No. 3 for me.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the heartfelt moment
The video has since garnered several reactions on social media, with many users praising the emotional significance of the moment. One user commented, “This is so wholesome, you can feel the pride in his voice.” Another wrote, “Goosebumps. What a beautiful moment for any pilot and family.”
A third user shared, “His family must be so proud, this is truly special.” Another added, “Such announcements make flying even more memorable.” One comment read, “This is why we love aviation stories, so full of emotion.” Yet another user said, “Respect for captains like him who value family as much as their profession.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More