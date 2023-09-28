Indian rock pythons on substation wires rescued by brave men

A video capturing the daring rescue of Indian rock pythons has been going viral on the Internet. The scary video captures a team rescuing two snakes who found their way onto electrical wires at a local substation. One of the snakes was navigating through live wires while the other was found lounging inside the panel. Thanks to the quick actions of the rescue team, both snakes were safely rescued.

The team safely rescued both snakes. (Instagram/@murliwalehausla24)

“Indian rock python bite,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by animal rescuer and social worker Murari Lal. The video opens to show an Indian rock python crawling on live wires at a substation. As the video goes on, Lal uses a hook grabber to bring the snake near him before catching it with bare hands.

The python then coils around his arm. With another man’s help, Lal carefully placed it inside a cloth sack. The video then shows the rescue of the second python that found its way into the electrical panel. Lal and his team rescued this one, too, and placed it in the same sack as the first one.

Watch the rescue video of these Indian pythons below:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this daring rescue:

“Bahut hi badiya kaam bhaiya. Aapki aur aapke kaam ki jitni tarif karein, shabd kam pad jaenge. Bahot badiya bhaiya [Very good work brother. Words are less to praise you and your work. Very good brother],” commented an individual.

Another added, “Be careful bhaiya [brother].”

“You are great, sir,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Aap jo kaam kar rahe ho vo karne ki har Kisi me himat nahi hoti [Not everyone has the courage to do what you are doing]. Take care.”

“Take care of yourself,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Asli [real] Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

