Indian rupee was once used in Gulf countries: Former Indian ambassador revisits little-known history in new book

The Indian rupee was once used across parts of the Gulf, long before the region adopted its present-day currencies. Former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri has revisited this little-known chapter of history in his new book, which explores the centuries-old relationship between India and the Gulf. Former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri recalled how the Indian rupee once circulated in Gulf countries. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a Gulf News report published on October 29, the book, titled Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of India-UAE Relations, was launched on October 25. It draws on Suri's diplomatic experience, archival research and interviews with people involved in shaping bilateral relations.

How the Indian rupee shaped Gulf trade A chapter titled Gold Fever explores the gold trade between Dubai and India during the 1950s and 1960s. It also examines the economic circumstances surrounding the transition from the Indian rupee to the Gulf rupee and eventually to the currencies used in Gulf countries today.

The book also traces the historical connections between India and the Gulf during British rule, when Bombay, now Mumbai, served as an important administrative and trading hub for several Gulf territories.

The pearl trade brought Indian and Arab merchants closer, with some Gulf trading families establishing homes and offices in Bombay.

What prompted Suri to write the book Suri, who served as India's Ambassador to the UAE from 2016 to 2019, initially planned to focus on developments between 2015 and 2025.

“People would ask me why I had not written about the transformational period during which I served as India's Ambassador to the UAE because there was not a single serious book on the subject,” he told Gulf News in an exclusive phone interview.

However, conversations with senior UAE leaders encouraged him to explore the relationship's deeper historical roots. He subsequently spent two years working on the book.

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Book explores key diplomatic moments Beyond trade and currency, the book examines several significant developments in India-UAE relations.

These include former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's participation in an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting and the diplomatic efforts behind the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

It also explores challenges surrounding Emirati investment in India and growing cooperation in defence, security, energy and technology.

Suri was the first Indian to receive the UAE's First Class Order of Zayed II on September 11, 2019, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.