Indian teacher, 90, receives special UAE stamp after living in Dubai for 60 years

An Indian teacher from Mumbai who arrived in Dubai on a ship in 1965 has finally been officially welcomed into the country after 60 years in a special ceremony. Haji N Jamaluddin came to Dubai on February 26, 1965, when the city was still taking shape and didn’t even have a port. The 90-year-old received a special immigration stamp from Dubai Airports to commemorate 60 years since his arrival.(X/@dubaiairports)

When he arrived, his passport never received a stamp documenting his entry into the country. Now, the veteran educator who founded Crescent English High School, known for offering the lowest fees in the UAE, has officially been welcomed by UAE authorities.

"He arrived in Dubai by sea in 1965, before there was even a port. There was no immigration stamp back then. We felt privileged to finally put a stamp in his passport to celebrate a legacy shaped by service, humility, and hope. Now 90, Haji Jamaluddin still believes ‘education is the best weapon for enlightenment.’ In 1984, he founded Crescent English High School, offering affordable education to thousands, because for him, giving back mattered more than making money. We were honoured to welcome him and his students to Dubai International Airport and celebrate his legacy," Dubai Airports wrote on X.

A 60-year wait ends

After his father’s six decades in Dubai, Riyas Jamaluddin, Haji N Jamaluddin's son, wanted to ensure the moment was properly recognized. He decided to write to the CEO of Dubai Airport to request a symbolic entry stamp for his father.

Just a few weeks after his email, Dubai Airport agreed to honour Jamaluddin’s remarkable legacy and issued him a UAE entry stamp retroactive to 1965.

Today, Crescent English High School educates more than 1,700 students and remains one of the most affordable private schools in the UAE. "I established the school in 1984. Money is not everything. Education is the best weapon for the enlightenment of the people. It gives you a stepping stone in life," said the veteran educator.