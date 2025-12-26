Indian tech CEO gets dragged for his reply to a customer’s complaint: ‘You clearly have no idea’

An Indian CEO is under scrutiny for his approach to handling a customer's complaint. After a San Francisco-based developer-founder shared specific feedback on why he didn't like a product, the CEO responded by citing high user numbers and suggesting the critic lacked understanding. The CEO and the customer engaged in a war of words on X. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

It all started with a post highlighting a remark by Aiden Bai about CodeRabbit. Reacting to the tweet, Bai expressed, “I hate coderabbit's product with a burning passion.” One of the employees working at the company shared that he would be happy to hear the feedback, prompting Bai to share his observations on the thread.

CodeRabbit’s CEO, Harjot Gill, joined the conversation and wrote, “Aiden - you clearly have no idea about what you are talking about. We have more users than everyone you just mentioned (combined).”

He added, “Still, I am curious how we can make it simpler and fool proof for indie developers. Maybe simpler controls and a lot of handholding can help.”

The response soon went viral, drawing severe backlash from social media users. Bai also reacted to the post. He wrote, “Me: uses coderabbit, doesn't like it. coderabbit eng: how can we do better. me: [list of feedback]. coderabbit CEO: you have no idea what you're talking about. me: ??? no wonder the product is so s**t.”

Addressing Bai, Gill said that the company is ready to listen if the criticism is “constructive”. He posted, “Just to set the record straight - We always welcome constructive feedback. I have seen your posts on X over the last few days and they have been overly negative/malignant without constructive feedback. If you have meaningful suggestions on how to improve the product, we’re all ears!”

HT.com has reached out to Harjot Gill and Aiden Bai. This report will be updated when they respond.

Social media reacts:

An individual wrote, “I’m a user myself, and the critiques are absolutely valid. Hope it’s not falling on deaf ears.” Another added, “Bro, I’m laughing so hard haha what a joke.”

A third posted, “Code Rabbit is one of the most overhyped products in the history of AI coding.” A fourth expressed, “If users give feedback and leadership dismisses it, the product suffers.”