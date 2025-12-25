Employee alleges CEO intervened with new employer and got offer revoked: 'Emotionally manipulated me'

An employee has alleged that their CEO secretly intervened to get a new job offer revoked after they resigned, leaving them “trapped” in their current organisation. The employee said the company’s CEO allegedly contacted the CEO of the new firm and got the offer rescinded.(Pexels/Representational image)

In a Reddit post titled “Chose buyout - CEO secretly revoked my job offer and left me trapped,” the user shared that after receiving an offer letter from another company, they resigned and opted or a notice-period buyout instead of serving two months. They said that the HR department escalated the matter to the company’s CEO, who allegedly contacted the CEO of the new firm and got the offer rescinded “without my consent or knowledge”. The employee claimed that the other company’s HR later confirmed this to them.

“The new company’s HR called and clearly told me: ‘Your current company’s CEO intervened and revoked your offer’,” they wrote.

The Redditor further alleged that while their own HR denied any involvement, their CEO later called them, praised their work, requested them to stay, and promised higher pay if they withdrew the resignation. “She held a long meeting, emotionally manipulated me, and promised: ‘Ask any amount. We’ll pay you if you stay.’ I trusted her,” the user wrote.

However, after returning to the office, the CEO allegedly delayed discussions and later said the company could not honour the promised compensation due to “bad finances”.

“By then, my external offer was already gone. My finances are tight. I have no backup offer. I can’t afford to resign again,” the OP wrote. “So I’m still here — not because I want to be, but because I was left cornered, unpaid, and stuck,” they added.

Social media reactions

The post has triggered strong reactions from users online. One user commented, “That’s why you never reveal your new company when you leave.”

Another advised the poster to continue applying elsewhere, saying the two companies “won’t fight each other” over an employee. A third commenter wrote, “What is wrong with people? Why are they hell-bent on controlling other people’s lives?”

