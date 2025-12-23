Employee questions Indian work culture after being chased for documents during medical leave: 'It's exhausting'

A man employed at an Indian company has taken to Reddit to vent his frustration after being repeatedly asked to submit medical “documents” by his team lead, even while he was on officially approved medical leave and recovering. A Reddit user described how the situation unfolded despite his leave having already been sanctioned.(Unsplash/Representational image)

In a Reddit post titled ‘On approved medical leave, still being chased for "documents" by TL. Indian workplace things’, the user described how the situation unfolded despite his leave having already been sanctioned. “I am officially on leave. A large portion of it is Leave Without Pay,” he wrote, adding that his team lead began calling him repeatedly while he was resting.

“When I do not answer because I am resting, he moves to WhatsApp. When that doesn't get an instant response, he sends a passive aggressive email asking for "complete medical documents" and a timeline,” the user said.

Providing context, the employee explained that his treatment is ongoing and not a single outpatient visit. As a result, medical reports are issued in phases. He added that the documents are from a government medical facility and contain third-party confidential information. “They must be routed through a civilian hospital for redaction before they can be shared. This process is not in my control,” he said.

“All of this had already been explained earlier,” he wrote, claiming the tone of communication suddenly turned urgent and accusatory, “as if I am withholding documents on purpose.”

(Also Read: Employee claims salary cut for missing 9 pm meeting: ‘Director asked HR to deduct salary’)

The OP said that what aggravated the situation further was th epart of the leave was unpaid. “Leave was already approved before it started. I am being contacted during leave repeatedly. The concern seems less about policy and more about control,” he alleged.

The employee said that he responded formally, documented the exchanges, reiterated the procedural constraints and asked whether HR or a medical verification team required anything specific. “But the experience itself is exhausting,” he noted.

I am genuinely confused: If leave is approved, and especially when it is unpaid, why is the employee still expected to justify their existence daily? Why is recovery treated like a favour instead of a right? Why does medical leave in Indian workplaces feel like you are guilty until proven sick? This is not about refusing to submit documents. This is about basic respect for boundaries and process,” the OP wrote.

“Indian corporate culture really needs to understand that medical leave is not a loophole or an ego challenge,” he added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man earning 60 LPA asks Reddit if it's worth living in India: ‘Should I just leave?’)

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one commenter praised his response, writing, “Wow, 10/10 on your reply.”

Another user questioned the team lead’s role, saying such matters should be handled by HR. “I don’t get this hostility from TL,” the user wrote.

“Repeat after me: HR exists only to protect the company’s interests, not the employees’,” one comment read. Another advised stronger boundaries, suggesting employees disable work apps while on leave.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)