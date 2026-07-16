An Indian techie working in Paris has shared a post comparing the minor issues people complain about in Europe with the basic civic problems many Indians continue to face. In a post on X, Akhilesh, a software engineer based in Paris, wrote that while life in Western Europe is "not without problems", the issues people complain about are often ones that many Indians would be glad to have.

An Indian techie in Paris says Europe’s biggest problems are what many Indians wish they had

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“I live in Western Europe. It's not that there are no problems, but the problems people here have are the kind many Indians would wish to have,” Akhilesh said.

The reality gap between India and Europe

To illustrate his point, the Indian techie shared a screenshot of the conversation that recently took place between his neighbours. Their biggest problem, he said, was a van parked at the residence entrance that blocked the view.

He noted how different their concerns are from Indians in India who are still struggling for access to basic amenities like clean water and good roads.

(Also read: ‘India was mocked, Europe gets empathy’: Polish woman on heatwave reactions)

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{{^usCountry}} “While many people in India are still debating access to clean water, clean air and uninterrupted electricity, here are the ‘problems’ people in my residence are discussing: 1 – a blue van is blocking the view when exiting the residence parking area, creating a potential safety hazard. 2 – The traffic mirror at the entrance to the residence is misaligned and could increase the risk of accidents,” wrote Akhilesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While many people in India are still debating access to clean water, clean air and uninterrupted electricity, here are the ‘problems’ people in my residence are discussing: 1 – a blue van is blocking the view when exiting the residence parking area, creating a potential safety hazard. 2 – The traffic mirror at the entrance to the residence is misaligned and could increase the risk of accidents,” wrote Akhilesh. {{/usCountry}}

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His screenshot, translated from French to English, shows neighbours debating how best to deal with the parked blue van. One neighbour claimed to have called the police to deal with the issue.

Drawing a comparison, the Indian techie in Paris said that many people in India are still grappling with access to basic necessities. For him, the comparison underscored how a society's priorities change once fundamental infrastructure and public services are largely in place.

The post drew mixed reactions on X where some people claimed that the techie’s criticism was not constructive.

“I agree criticism should be done but one thing I don't get is people who have left to live abroad. Some of them, the way they criticise is not so that things improve in India. It's more to boast about how they have it better and they do have it better but be upfront,” X user Shaiv Roy said.

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(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)