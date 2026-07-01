‘India was mocked, Europe gets empathy’: Polish woman on heatwave reactions

A Polish woman living in India has criticised double standards in media coverage, saying that sympathy is reserved for the West during climate crises while India is mocked as "backward" for similar challenges. Agnieszka Hadała is a Polish woman based in India who recently shared an Instagram video calling out the way India’s struggles are portrayed in global media. A Polish woman has defended India against double standards in global media coverage. (Instagram/@the_polishtravelgirl)

“Why is empathy reserved for the West while ridicule is reserved for India?” she asked in the video which shows her dressed in a saree and wearing a bindi.

“When India suffers, it’s called failure” Hadała noted how India’s suffering is labelled “failure”, while countries in the West are treated with sympathy for similar challenges.

As an example, she cited the recent heatwave that has hit Europe. The Polish woman said that she is currently in Poland where the temperature has touched a previously-unthinkable 35 degrees Celsius.

“When India suffers, it's called failure. When the West suffers, it's called a tragedy. More than 1,000 people have reportedly died in France and more around Europe as an intense heatwave grips the continent. I'm in Poland right now in a mountain region, but the temperature has crossed 35 degrees. Trust me, it feels brutal,” said Hadała.

Heatwave in Europe vs India She highlighted how the heatwave has made day-to-day life difficult in Poland, forcing schools to shut down and people to limit outdoor activities.

“Schools are shutting, outdoor activities are being restricted, roads are melting, railway tracks are melting, power systems are failing with increased cooling demand. Many homes and offices don't even have air conditioning or a fan like we have in India.

(Also read: ‘Is 43°C in Europe the same as India?’ X post on heatwave comparison sparks debate)

According to a BBC report, Poland recorded an all-time record temperature of 40.5C on Sunday.

Hadała highlighted how many parts of India regularly see 40 degree Celsius weather.