Indian techie rants about job rejection, labelled ‘misogynist’ by recruiter in fiery spat

Two Indian techies engaged in an ugly spat on social media after one accused the other of ghosting him after a job interview. Ravi Thakur, apparently upset that he did not receive feedback after interviewing at a startup, responded to a social media post from a member of the recruitment team. Two techies engaged in a verbal spat over a job application(Representational image)

The spat began when Thakur called out Pratham Grover for not giving him an update about his application status and ignoring his emails.

The war of words

“If you are hiring for your startup, and not replying to applicants' email. It's a SCAM ALERT,” Thakur wrote, replying to an X post from Pratham Grover.

This sparked a war of words as Grover hit back at Thakur, saying he failed the job interview and background verification. Grover, hiring for his startup, also included screenshots of Thakur’s old problematic posts on social media to bolster his argument. The fiery exchange is currently going viral on the social media platform.

“Hi Ravi, You failed the interview, were flagged during the background verification, and exposed as a misogynist. Also failed as a decent human. No surprises here,” Grover responded.

Exposed as misogynist

Grover included screenshots of Ravi Thakur’s old posts to prove his point about the techie being a misogynist. In one post, Thakur replied to a woman worrying about college projects and internships, suggesting that she get married and run the household.

In the second post, Thakur blasted another recruiter for not giving feedback after the interview. “Instead of this automated reply at least give some valuable feedback to the applicants,” he wrote in his email dated March 6. “We are engineers or developers our work is to solve engineering problems not people's problems, if we want to solve people's problems, we would have opened our startup ourselves, not work for you to make you rich,” he added.

This email was not directed towards Grover. By Thakur’s own admission, it was giving vent to his frustration after not receiving any feedback despite multiple interviews. He had shared the screenshot on social media himself a few days ago, captioning it: “Sometimes being a d**k feels good.”

Ravi Thakur’s response

Thakur responded to Grover by saying that he was only joking when he made the comment about marriage. He then accused Grover and his startup of doing a ‘background check’ only after he called them out on X.

He also shared a screenshot of the several emails he sent to Grover’s startup, requesting an update on his application status. The emails were written to one Kartik Chauhan, but Thakur also marked Pratham Grover in the email thread.

Between April 21 and 27, the techie sent three emails requesting an update on his application, the screenshot shows.