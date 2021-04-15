Indian teen with world’s longest hair cuts them after 12 years for special cause. Watch

Remember the girl who broke her own record for having the longest hair and made her way to the Guinness World Records? Nilanshi Patel was again featured on the Facebook page of the Records, but this time for a different reason. A clip shared on the page shows Patel cutting off her long tresses after 12 years. She was a record-holder with hair that was 6 ft 6.7 inches long.

“Teen Rapunzel Finally Gets Hair Cut - Guinness World Records. What a transformation! Longest haired teenager Nilanshi Patel has finally had a dramatic haircut, for a stunning new look,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording shows Patel displaying her long hair and then sitting down for a haircut.

Take a look at the video:





Shared on April 14, the clip has garnered over 32,000 reactions and tons of comments. While many were surprised to see Patel getting a haircut, others pointed out that the haircut could have been better. Guinness World Records also commented under the clip, providing some more information about the decision taken by Patel to cut her hair.

“Nilanshi’s mother Kaminiben pledged that, in support, she would donate her own hair to charity, while Nilanshi is sending hers to Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum and Guinness World Records Museum in Hollywood, to inspire people with her story,” read the comment.

Here’s how others reacted:

“That's great courage from you to cut your hair like this. I really don't have nerve to do that, and yet you look pretty in short hair,” said a Facebook user. “You once looked like Rapunzel, now you look like Dora, sweet and cute,” said another.

Few days ago, Ayanna Williams from Texas, USA, the record-holder for having the longest nails cut it after 30 years.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON