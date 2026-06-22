Indian tourists segregated on Vietnam cruise? Bengaluru couple reveals the reason: ‘Uncle started screaming’

A Bengaluru couple’s viral video recounting their travel experience in Vietnam has sparked a conversation online about civic sense and the reputation of Indian tourists abroad. Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej shared an Instagram video yesterday where they spoke about how Indian tourists were segregated on a cruise and given a lesson on manners instead of safety instructions.

Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej spoke about their experience on a cruise in Vietnam. (Instagram/@hannasoosan)

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The couple said that while embarking on a popular day cruise to Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh, the couple noticed that their entire tour group consisted strictly of Indian nationals, segregated from a mixed-nationality group on a different level of the boat.

Initially, the couple admitted they were shocked and defensive, viewing the segregation and a subsequent lecture on "basic manners" from the tour guide as an act of racism against Indians.

(Also read: Indians dancing on Vietnam’s railway track face backlash, internet calls it “show-off”)

A lesson in manners

Thej said that once they boarded the cruise, staff proceeded to give the all-Indian group a lesson on basic etiquette.

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyone got seated, and the guide started with the speech. So, we were expecting a safety instruction first. Then, all of a sudden, he starts with basic manners instructions — as in how you have to behave around the buffet, not to pick the food with hand, where to keep the tongs etc,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone got seated, and the guide started with the speech. So, we were expecting a safety instruction first. Then, all of a sudden, he starts with basic manners instructions — as in how you have to behave around the buffet, not to pick the food with hand, where to keep the tongs etc,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’)

The couple were initially resentful of what they viewed as discriminatory behaviour on part of the cruise staff — until they realised why it was happening.

“Uncle started screaming”

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Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej said their perspective shifted just five minutes into the trip. The couple explained that they quickly understood exactly why the tour company felt compelled to isolate and lecture the group when an older Indian passenger began aggressively screaming at the local waitstaff over a slight delay in the buffet service.

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While they initially felt that the cruise and tour company was being racist towards Indians, “barely five minutes after the buffet started, an uncle started shouting at the waitstaff.”

“He was literally shouting at the waitstaff about the delay of the food being ready. This was just what he was talking about—that please give them some time because this is a cruise, they have to bring the food from the kitchen, it's going to take some time,” Soosan recalled.

“But he was screaming. It was so embarrassing.”

An appeal to Indian tourists

That single incident made the Bengaluru couple realise why only Indians had to sit through the speech on manners.

“It made so much sense why we had to sit through that talk. Why only Indians had to sit through that talk, by the way. Because on the ground level of the cruise, there was a mixed group. They were enjoying the scenery outside. We were still inside, you know, listening to his class,” they said.

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They ended their post with an appeal to all Indian tourists to behave respectfully when travelling abroad.

“If you cannot be respectful, don't travel. Don't go anywhere. Just don't make it difficult for everybody else. You are representing a country—you're representing our country. Keep that in mind,” said Soosan.