Indian traveller faces racism in Thailand, says dispute began over bill confusion: 'I called tourist police'

A video shared by an Indian traveller in Thailand has gone viral after he alleged he faced racist remarks during an argument at a restaurant. The incident was shared on Instagram by user @semicolonsandsuitcases.

The video has prompted mixed reactions online. (Instagram/@semicolonsandsuitcases)

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In the video, a woman is seen hurling abuse at the traveller during what he described as a dispute over a breakfast bill. The traveller said that the situation escalated after a misunderstanding prompted restaurant staff to call someone to assist with translation.

“We literally had to call the tourist police to sort this out. For all the people who say Thailand is good and all of that, this is the first time I am experiencing racism in Thailand,” the traveller said in the clip.

In a follow-up video, he said that the issue began with a minor billing confusion and took a turn after he revealed his nationality. “I had ordered breakfast, and there was a small confusion in the bill. When they called someone to help with translation, the woman asked where I was from. The moment I said India, it turned into accusations and generalisations about Indians not wanting to pay,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that he chose not to escalate the situation and instead contacted the tourist police to resolve the matter. “It was never about the money. I chose not to argue and instead called the tourist police to handle the situation calmly. They understood the situation, and the manager later apologised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that he chose not to escalate the situation and instead contacted the tourist police to resolve the matter. “It was never about the money. I chose not to argue and instead called the tourist police to handle the situation calmly. They understood the situation, and the manager later apologised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Using the incident to highlight broader concerns, the traveller also spoke out against prejudice. “I’m from Kashmir and have seen prejudice in India too, but that doesn’t make it right anywhere. Generalising an entire group of people is never justified. People are assuming I must have done something to provoke this, that’s surprising. I am a traveller; my goal is to connect with people, understand cultures, and experience how beautiful the world and its people are. I urge people, if you see racism happening anywhere, speak up,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Using the incident to highlight broader concerns, the traveller also spoke out against prejudice. “I’m from Kashmir and have seen prejudice in India too, but that doesn’t make it right anywhere. Generalising an entire group of people is never justified. People are assuming I must have done something to provoke this, that’s surprising. I am a traveller; my goal is to connect with people, understand cultures, and experience how beautiful the world and its people are. I urge people, if you see racism happening anywhere, speak up,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com has reached out to the traveller. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: AirAsia passenger strips mid-flight, screams at crew. Meltdown ends with dramatic arrest)

How did social media react?

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The video has since prompted mixed reactions online. While many users expressed support for the traveller, others shared their own experiences and perspectives on attitudes towards Indians in Thailand.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This guy is absolutely right . I have stayed in Thailand for a long time and many Thai friends have told me that there are a majority of Thai people who don’t like Indians . It’s true that Indians hold a bad repo in Thailand,” one user wrote.

“True. It's there in Thailand against Indians. I have experienced the attitude. They also refuse to sell to Indians . From their side of story,they have had bad experiences from Indians trying to negotiate and avoid payments. Can't be helped if the previous tourists behaved that way for them to react like this to entire nationality. Must have been done a lot and need time and good Samaritan to reverse this stereotype,” commented another.

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“I think it’s unfair to generalise and assume the indian is at fault… The world needs a little more empathy and kindness,” wrote a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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