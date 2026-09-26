Indian traveller spots notice in Hindi at Thailand hostel: ‘I felt embarrassed seeing this’

An Indian traveller’s experience at a hostel in Bangkok has led him to question how some Indians behave abroad. During his trip to Thailand, Sparsh Sunil came across a notice in Hindi and was surprised to learn why the hostel had put it up.

Thailand hostel notice leaves traveller embarrassed. (Instagram/@sparshmusafir)

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In an Instagram video, Sunil spoke about following local rules, respecting public spaces and behaving responsibly. He also shared incidents he had witnessed in Thailand and urged fellow Indians to be mindful of how their actions may be perceived.

Hindi notice at Thailand hostel leaves traveller embarrassed

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “We often complain about how the world sees India, but sometimes, we also need to look at how we behave when we travel abroad. Loud behaviour, littering, ignoring queues, disrespecting local rules or treating public spaces carelessly. These things may seem small, but when you’re travelling, people also associate your behaviour with where you come from.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, he says, “Indian bhai-behen, ye sab mat karo yaar. Toh is waqt main Bangkok, Thailand mein hoon. Pehle aap ye dekho ki mujhe ek hostel mein kya likha hua mila.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he says, “Indian bhai-behen, ye sab mat karo yaar. Toh is waqt main Bangkok, Thailand mein hoon. Pehle aap ye dekho ki mujhe ek hostel mein kya likha hua mila.” {{/usCountry}}

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He then shows a notice written in Hindi that reads, “Kripya, seedhe munh se paani na peeye. Rasoi se glass ka upyog kare.”

Sunil said he felt embarrassed when he saw the Hindi notice and asked the hostel staff why it had been written specifically in Hindi.

“Jaise hi main enter kiya aur maine ye padha, mujhe itni sharm aayi. Toh maine poocha, ‘Bhai, aapne ye Hindi mein kyun likha?’” he said.

According to Sunil, the staff told him that some Indian visitors did not follow verbal instructions, which was why the notice had been put up in Hindi.

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‘You are representing your country’

Sunil also spoke about other incidents he claimed to have witnessed during his time in Thailand. He mentioned tourists asking inappropriate questions to women outside massage centres and approaching local people for photographs without considering whether they were comfortable.

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“Are you for sale? Ye koi tareeka hai?” he said while questioning such behaviour.

He also stressed that such conduct should not be linked to people from any particular part of India.

“Ye mat sochiye ki North Indians karte hain, South Indians nahi karte, ya South karta hai, North nahi karta, East, West. Aap desh se bahar jaate hain, aap Indian hain. Aap country ke ambassador hain,” Sunil said.

“Aap desh ki chhavi bigaadte hain, aur kuch nahi. Aur phir hum jaise logon ko sharmindagi mehsoos hoti hai. Humein ye bolna padta hai, ‘Sorry, sab aise nahi hote,’” he added.

Several users agreed with his message and shared their own observations.

“Well done, brother, for pointing this out,” one user commented.

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“Thank you for speaking up. We need millions of like-minded people like you,” another wrote.

“I have been to Thailand many times and noticed these things. People come with one mindset,” a user said.

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“We should really have a subject on civic sense,” another commented.

One user also highlighted another aspect of travel etiquette, writing, “At the buffet table, use tongs or a spoon to pick things, not your hands, even if it’s a fruit or croissant.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)