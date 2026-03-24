Indian traveller warns flyers of ₹1 lakh transit fee in El Salvador: 'Passport privilege strikes again'
Prashanth Shankara said he discovered the rule while trying to check in for a flight with Avianca to El Salvador.
An Indian traveller has warned fellow citizens about a little-known transit rule in El Salvador, claiming it could cost over ₹1 lakh even for those simply passing through the country.
In a video shared on Instagram, Prashanth Shankara said he discovered the rule while trying to check in for a flight with Avianca to El Salvador. “If you are an Indian citizen, do not travel to El Salvador. I just tried to check into my flight with Avianca to El Salvador. And apparently El Salvador charges a fee of $1,130 (approximately ₹1 lakh) just for Indian citizens just to transit through the country,” he said.
He added that the fee seemed excessive for regular travellers. “I think it’s because of all the illegal immigration that’s been going on to El Salvador from India.But still, $1,130 for regular travelers is just insane,” he said.
In the caption of his post, he further cautioned, “Avoid this country if you are Indian/African — $1,130 just to transit through or visit."
“I love El Salvador. I love what their President has done to rid the country of crime. But to punish 55 countries with more than 2 Billion people to stop illegal immigrants to US is mental! Passport privilege strikes again,” he added.
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What is El Salvador’s ‘Airport Improvement Fee’?
El Salvador introduced what it calls an “Airport Improvement Fee” in 2023, applicable to passengers from India and several African nations.
Under this rule, affected travellers must pay a base fee of $1,000 plus a 13% tax, bringing the total to $1,130 (approximately ₹1 lakh) per person. The charge applies even to those who are only transiting through El Salvador International Airport and is collected directly by airlines.
Authorities have said the fee is intended to fund infrastructure upgrades and improve services at the country’s main international airport.
According to official statements, the move is linked to increased usage of the airport, with funds expected to go towards improving facilities and providing first-class service to passengers. People travelling on passports from India or any one of more than 50 African nations will be obliged to pay the fee, El Salvador’s port authority said in a statement on its website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More