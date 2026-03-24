Indian traveller warns flyers of ₹1 lakh transit fee in El Salvador: 'Passport privilege strikes again'

An Indian traveller has warned fellow citizens about a little-known transit rule in El Salvador, claiming it could cost over ₹1 lakh even for those simply passing through the country. El Salvador introduced what it calls an “Airport Improvement Fee” in 2023. (Instagram/@psshank)

In a video shared on Instagram, Prashanth Shankara said he discovered the rule while trying to check in for a flight with Avianca to El Salvador. “If you are an Indian citizen, do not travel to El Salvador. I just tried to check into my flight with Avianca to El Salvador. And apparently El Salvador charges a fee of $1,130 (approximately ₹1 lakh) just for Indian citizens just to transit through the country,” he said.

He added that the fee seemed excessive for regular travellers. “I think it’s because of all the illegal immigration that’s been going on to El Salvador from India.But still, $1,130 for regular travelers is just insane,” he said.

In the caption of his post, he further cautioned, “Avoid this country if you are Indian/African — $1,130 just to transit through or visit."

“I love El Salvador. I love what their President has done to rid the country of crime. But to punish 55 countries with more than 2 Billion people to stop illegal immigrants to US is mental! Passport privilege strikes again,” he added.