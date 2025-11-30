Indian vlogger captures Afghan juice seller refusing to take money with heartfelt gesture: ‘India mehman hai’

An Indian travel vlogger has captured a touching exchange in Afghanistan that has impressed social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by creator Kailash Meena, documents a simple yet meaningful moment between him and a local juice seller who refuses to accept money for a pomegranate drink. An Indian vlogger captured an Afghan juice seller declining money for juice, and the touching display of hospitality gained wide praise online.(Instagram/theindotrekker)

Juice seller declines payment

In the video, Meena is seen sipping fresh pomegranate juice at a modest street cart in Afghanistan. After finishing his drink, he takes out money to pay. However, the juice seller gently refuses to accept it. With a warm smile, he tells Meena mehman, which translates to guest in English. His tone and expression underline a deep cultural belief in treating visitors with respect and affection. A local man standing nearby reinforces this sentiment by saying, “India mehman hai,” expressing that Indians are welcomed as guests in their country.

Moved by the gesture, Meena responds with appreciation and says, “Ye hai Afghanistan ki mehmannawazi,” acknowledging the well-known tradition of hospitality that Afghans take pride in.

The clip carries a text overlay that reads “Afghan hospitality,” perfectly capturing the essence of the moment.

Video garners thousands of views

Since being posted, the video has crossed more than two lakh views and continues to gain traction. Viewers have filled the comment section with reactions praising the warmth shown in the clip.

One user wrote, “Bhai Afghanistan sabse badhiya country hai.” Another commented, “Such kindness is rare and beautiful.” A third user said, “This is the real Afghan culture people do not often see.” Someone else reflected on the emotional connect and wrote, “Humanity still exists and this proves it.” Another remark read, “Indians and Afghans share a unique bond.” One more user added, “Hospitality like this stays in the heart for a long time.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)