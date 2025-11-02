Indian woman cries and pleads after being caught shoplifting in US: ‘Sorry sir’

An undated video shows an Indian woman crying and pleading with US law enforcement agents after being caught shoplifting from a Target store. The clip has been viewed millions of times on social media, but the exact location and date of the incident remains unconfirmed. An Indian woman was caught shoplifting in the US(YouTube/ExtraOrdinaryNeuz)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Video shows woman crying

In the clip, the woman was seen repeatedly apologizing to police officers. She claimed that she had simply forgotten to pay for items found on her person.

The police officers asked her to turn around repeatedly, but she continued crying while refusing to obey instructions. “No sir, sorry. Please,” she sobbed with her hands folded.

The original video appears to have been shared on Facebook three days ago but has since been deleted. Several versions of the video are still available online.

In the video, the woman asked what would happen to her after she was handcuffed. A police officer explained that she would be taken to the police station and released. The whole process would take a couple of hours, they told her.

The woman cried and said she wanted to contact her husband. This request was denied.

(Also read: Indian women caught shoplifting in US ask 'Will this affect H-1B process?')

It is not clear what the woman shoplifted from the Target store. However, her act has been widely condemned on social media.

“They see large scale looters in their own country getting clean chits, so they think stealing little stuff is not a big deal,” wrote one viewer on X.

“Why do they steal from the US. And from other countries where they travel. They steal from 5 star hotels and supermarkets and even jewellery shops. And guess these are highly educated 1% Indians who can afford foreign education and foreign travel,” another person asked.

“This begging & bribing usually works in India,” a user added. “She thinks she can get away with it by crying and begging but unfortunately it's not India,” another said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)