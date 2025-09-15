Indian women caught shoplifting in US ask 'Will this affect H-1B process?'

A video that shows two Indian women being arrested in the United States for shoplifting has resurfaced online, more than a year after the incident occurred. Bodycam footage shows how the two Indian women were arrested and led to the police station in handcuffs (YouTube/California Bodycam)

The women were arrested for shoplifting from a New Jersey grocery store in March 2024. However, bodycam footage of their arrest has resurfaced online after a string of similar shoplifting cases involving Indians highlighted the issue.

The two women – one from Hyderabad, Telangana and the other from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh – had moved to New Jersey to pursue higher education at the Stevens Institute of Technology.

Shoplifting from ShopRite

In March 2024, the two Indian students were confronted and arrested after allegedly failing to pay for certain items they picked up at Hoboken ShopRite. They apparently paid for only two items but attempted to walk out of the store with an additional 27 items, totalling $155.61

The two were told they would be arrested, taken to the police station, and produced in court at a later date. They attempted a flimsy defence – saying they had a “limited balance” and that they simply forgot to pay – which the cops refused to buy.

Worries about H-1B process

After being arrested by the police, the two women offered to pay “full amount.” One of them even offered to pay double.

However, they were made to sign a form saying they would not return to the ShopRite outlet, handcuffed and led away in a police car.

The bodycam footage shows one of the women asking the arresting officer whether the incident would affect their chances of obtaining an H-1B visa.

“Will this affect us for H-1B process or any job?” the student asked. To this, the police officer replied in the affirmative, saying: “Yes! If they run your information, it’s going to show that you were arrested.”

Although the incident took place last year, the resurfaced video has reignited the conversation that began in July when an Indian woman was arrested for stealing merchandise worth $1,300 from a Target store in Illinois.

