Indian woman explains why NRIs show off their credentials after returning from US: 'People don't take you seriously'

An Indian woman has shared what she calls one of the “stark differences” she noticed after moving back to India from the United States. It is about how people present their credentials in everyday interactions. Nupur explained that this behaviour may come across as “showing off” but is often rooted in a need to establish credibility. (Instagram/@nupur.nri)

Nupur Dave, who identifies herself as an NRI consultant, shared a video on Instagram reflecting on her experience of working in the US and later returning to India. In the video, she said that while she was in the US, she never felt the need to highlight her background or achievements. “I didn’t feel like I needed to throw around my identity and my background,” she said, adding that she was working at Google at the time.

However, she said she had noticed a shift in India, where she felt compelled to emphasise her credentials to be taken seriously. “People don't take you seriously. And what does that look like? Aapko ignore karenge, whether physically or they'll ignore your email,” she said, explaining that highlighting one’s background often becomes a way to get faster outcomes, particularly in business settings.

Nupur explained that this behaviour may come across as “showing off” but is often rooted in a need to establish credibility. She pointed out that NRIs often notice this contrast when interacting in India. “The minute you meet an Indian, the first thing they'll be like, ‘Hi, I'm Nupur, I'm from Harvard’… and it can feel like something is off,” she said.