Indian woman explains why NRIs show off their credentials after returning from US: 'People don't take you seriously'
An Indian woman shared a video on Instagram reflecting on her experience of working in the US and later returning to India.
An Indian woman has shared what she calls one of the “stark differences” she noticed after moving back to India from the United States. It is about how people present their credentials in everyday interactions.
Nupur Dave, who identifies herself as an NRI consultant, shared a video on Instagram reflecting on her experience of working in the US and later returning to India. In the video, she said that while she was in the US, she never felt the need to highlight her background or achievements. “I didn’t feel like I needed to throw around my identity and my background,” she said, adding that she was working at Google at the time.
However, she said she had noticed a shift in India, where she felt compelled to emphasise her credentials to be taken seriously. “People don't take you seriously. And what does that look like? Aapko ignore karenge, whether physically or they'll ignore your email,” she said, explaining that highlighting one’s background often becomes a way to get faster outcomes, particularly in business settings.
Nupur explained that this behaviour may come across as “showing off” but is often rooted in a need to establish credibility. She pointed out that NRIs often notice this contrast when interacting in India. “The minute you meet an Indian, the first thing they'll be like, ‘Hi, I'm Nupur, I'm from Harvard’… and it can feel like something is off,” she said.
To navigate this, Nupur said that many professionals rely on “warm introductions”, being introduced through mutual contacts, as a way to build trust without having to showcase their achievements explicitly. However, she added that this comes with its own challenges, as the person making the introduction also carries a degree of responsibility.
“If I were to introduce you to somebody I know very well. Your behaviour's onus comes on me,” she said, noting that she is cautious about making such connections and often asks detailed questions before doing so.
In the caption of her post, Nupur elaborated on the idea, writing that people in India often “name-drop” or share updates about their education, work or finances to establish credibility. She added that NRIs may be perceived differently, as they are often assumed to bring value due to their global exposure. “When you meet another Indian, the other Indian doesn't know what does this person have to offer, so you'll find that Indians have formed some kind of way around this,” she wrote.
(Also Read: 'Life abroad feels more stable': NRI explains why many Indians don't return even after saving crores)
Social media reactions
The post drew several responses online. “Insightful observation!” one user commented, while another wrote, “Absolutely. On point.”
“Power dynamics in india is very different. Moreover, it’s a trust deficit society! This is why they are called cultural differences!” commented a third user.
“Totally agree with you! Now a days it's all about show off in India..I felt it big this time ...the pressure of show game you can actually feel it...and it's terrible!” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More