Indian woman fined S$2,500 for molesting waitress at Singapore rooftop bar; victim says she was fired after incident
An Indian woman was fined S$2,500 after pleading guilty to molesting a 20-year-old waitress at a Singapore rooftop bar.
An Indian woman has been fined S$2,500 in Singapore after pleading guilty to molesting a 20-year-old waitress at a rooftop bar. The woman, identified as Sonik Archana Susheel, 32, touched the waitress inappropriately, pushed her and made an offensive hand gesture while intoxicated.
(Also read: Indian woman shares video of Singapore pedestrian waiting at signal at 1 am: 'Small habits shape a country')
According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Sonik pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation and was fined by a Singapore court on Thursday (October 29).
What happened at the rooftop bar?
The incident occurred at a rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands in the early hours of March 14, 2026.
According to Mothership, citing Shin Min Daily News, Sonik had consumed alcohol at home before arriving at the bar around 11 pm on March 13 to continue drinking and partying with friends.
At approximately 12.33 am, she was dancing alone when the waitress, who was preparing to finish her shift, walked past with two colleagues.
Sonik then touched the waitress inappropriately, pushed her and showed her the middle finger. The interaction lasted approximately five seconds, according to Shin Min Daily News.
The distressed waitress immediately sought assistance from security personnel, and police were subsequently alerted. Sonik was arrested at the scene and released on bail later that day.
Lawyer says woman was 'deeply remorseful'
During the hearing, prosecutors sought a fine of S$2,500, noting that Sonik had no previous criminal convictions.
Her lawyer, Ariffin Sha, argued that the incident was not motivated by sexual gratification and described his client as "deeply remorseful", Mothership reported.
According to CNA, the lawyer told the court that Sonik had voluntarily paid S$1,500 to the waitress as compensation for emotional distress.
He also stated that she was willing to cover the victim's therapy expenses and requested leniency.
(Also read: Singapore man, 71, loses S$21,688 in retirement savings after falling for Facebook lottery scam)
Waitress seeks additional compensation
The waitress also appeared in court seeking further compensation, claiming that she had lost her job following the incident.
She told the court that she had lost approximately six months of income, amounting to S$18,000, which she had intended to use for her education and daily living expenses, CNA reported.
However, Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng declined to order further compensation, citing insufficient evidence to determine the appropriate amount.
The judge said the employment-related claim would be better addressed through a separate legal forum.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More