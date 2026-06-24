Indian woman in Dubai gives tour of her 1BHK apartment with ₹31 lakh annual rent, internet reacts

Nikita shared that the apartment is located in an Emaar residential development and comes with access to a range of amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, squash courts and facilities shared across buildings in the cluster. She also highlighted that the property is “chiller free”, meaning residents do not have to pay separately for air conditioning.

According to Nikita, one of the standout features of the apartment is the balcony, from where she can see Ain Dubai, popularly known as the Dubai Eye. “The sunsets here make me forget about the rent for a few minutes,” she jokingly said in the clip.

In the clip, Nikita gives viewers a glimpse of the apartment , which offers sweeping views of Dubai Marina. The home features a living room and bedroom overlooking the waterfront, 2 washrooms, a walk-in closet, a kitchen with a separate utility area and a balcony with sea view.

An Indian woman living in Dubai has sparked a discussion after sharing a tour of her 1 BHK apartment in the city and revealing that she pays AED 120,000 (around ₹31 lakh) in annual rent. The video, shared on Instagram by user Nikita Mehta, has triggered mixed reactions from social media users, with some calling the rent justified while others deeming it too expensive.

In the caption of the post, Nikita further described how the apartment gradually became a home after an extensive search across the city. “A month ago, this was just another apartment we were viewing. Today, it’s home. After looking at what felt like half of Dubai, we finally found a place that felt right. Big windows, marina views, beach sunsets, and enough natural light to convince us we have our lives together,” she wrote.

“The apartment came so furnished that we were literally unboxing brand-new spoons, cutlery, and coasters on move-in day. Slowly adding little pieces of us to the space, including a couple of things we carried all the way from Gurgaon because some things are too special to leave behind,” she added.

HT.com has reached out to Nikita Mehta. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: Indian woman wins free apartment in Dubai: 'I thought it was some kind of scam')

How did social media react? The video quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users debating whether the rent was worth it.

One user wrote, “The apartment and view is amazing. Well, the rent is on the higher end but given the view, furnishing and the apartment space, an extra premium would be justified.”

“It’s appropriately priced. People calling it expensive might not be able to understand that 75% of people are paying 60-70k for 1 bhk and 1 washroom and 100 times worse. Don’t send me 15-20K yearly Sharjah Ajman options please. It’s expensive but it’s worth every penny !!” commented another.

“You pay for the lifestyle and convenience you seek, and what you can afford. For Marina with fitted appliances, it’s a great rent,” wrote a third user.

“People calling it expensive need to know it is in Marina with view, Developer is Emaar, and list of amenities and services that Emaar offers. Not to mention size of hall and room, kitchen looks upgraded, Walkin closet in 1 bhk is rare. It is worth it,” said one user.

Others, however, disagreed. “It’s not justified. it way too much rent,” said one user.

“120K for a 1BHK is too much. You're paying only for the view,” wrote another.