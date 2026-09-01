Indian woman in Japan takes 11 pm walk, contrasts sense of safety with India: ‘This is a very big deal’

An Indian woman living in Japan has shared a video about something seemingly ordinary that stood out to her - being able to step out for a walk at 11 pm without constantly worrying about her safety.

An Indian woman shared how walking safely at 11 pm in Japan had made her reflect on women’s safety in India. (Instagram/shee_agar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the woman, identified as Sheetal, spoke about the sense of freedom she experiences while walking alone late at night in Japan.

‘This is a very big deal’

“So, it's 11:00 at night, and I've come out for a walk here. Meaning, walking here, you don't have to think about whether it's 11:00 pm or 11:00 am, what might happen or what might not happen. I mean, this is a very big deal. Coming from India, being a girl, this is a very big deal,” Sheetal said in the video.

She clarified that she was not suggesting Japan was perfect or without its own problems, but said the feeling of being able to walk around at night without fear was something she particularly valued.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“I agree that Japan also has a hundred problems; it's not like it's perfect. But this particular problem is a very major issue, being a girl. So, this kind of luxury is a very big luxury—here, or in any country where women's safety is really good,” she said.

The text overlaid on the video read, “Walking the streets safely at 11 pm”.

‘Hope that one day in India too’

Sheetal went on to express hope that women in India would also one day be able to walk outside at any hour without having to worry about what could go wrong.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“So, I hope that one day in India too, no matter what time it is, we can walk without a second thought... just walk,” she concluded.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Her video prompted reactions from social media users who resonated with the point she raised about safety and freedom of movement. “This kind of freedom should be normal,” one person wrote. Another said, “Feeling safe outside at night is priceless.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Walking at night without fear is a privilege,” commented a third user, while another agreed with Sheetal’s observation and wrote, “This is so true.”

(Also read: ‘When will it be like this in India?’: Woman praises freedom to walk alone at 3 am in Berlin)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)