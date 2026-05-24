Indian woman in UK lists 11 everyday things Indians take for granted: ‘They feel premium abroad’

An Indian woman living in the UK has sparked a conversation online after sharing how several everyday conveniences that feel basic in India suddenly seem like premium services abroad. Taking to Instagram, Vidhi Lilha shared a video comparing day to day life in India and the UK, especially around delivery services, domestic help, repairs, food, transport and healthcare access.

An Indian woman living in the UK shared how basic services in India feel like luxuries overseas. (Instagram/miss__vidhu)

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The text overlaid on the clip read, “Things that feel basic in India suddenly become premium in the UK.”

In the caption of the video, Vidhi listed several examples to explain her point. She wrote, “Doorstep everything. India: Food, groceries, medicines, returns, everything comes home. UK: Many things still require physical pickup or drop off.”

She also compared access to household help in both countries, writing, “India: Maids, cooks, cleaners are common in many households. UK: Household help feels expensive or luxury level.”

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Vidhi further pointed out that India has a strong repair culture, where “almost anything can be repaired cheaply nearby,” while in the UK, people often replace items instead of getting them fixed.

She also spoke about how last minute needs are handled differently in the two countries. According to her, “a lot can still be managed urgently or spontaneously” in India, while life in the UK depends more on planning and appointments.

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Talking about customer service, she wrote that businesses in India often try “manual adjustments” for customers, whereas in the UK, “policies matter more than personal adjustment.”

She also highlighted food accessibility, saying that India offers “affordable food delivery, late night options, endless variety,” while the UK has “fewer options, earlier closing times, higher costs.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the comparison

The clip has garnered several reactions from users, many of whom agreed with her observations. One user wrote, “India really spoils us with convenience, we only realise it after moving abroad.” Another said, “The missed courier point is so real. In India, delivery agents call ten times if needed.”

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A third user commented, “Domestic help is something Indians take for granted until they live in Europe.” Another added, “Repair culture in India is underrated. You can fix almost anything in your neighbourhood.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)