‘This day is my favourite’: Indian man praises UK corporate culture after painting zoo railings with colleagues

An Indian man living in the UK has shared a glimpse of a corporate practice that left him appreciating workplace culture in the country. Taking to Instagram, the man, who goes by the handle @shutter_world_stories, posted a video from a zoo, where he was seen painting railings as part of his office’s Volunteer Day. An Indian man in the UK praised Volunteer Day culture after painting zoo railings with colleagues. (Instagram/shutter_world_stories)

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In the video, he said, “After coming to the UK, I have done many such things which I had never done in India. Today, I have become a painter and am painting these railings. Yes, today is Volunteer Day at my office, and my colleagues have sent me to a zoo to paint these railings. I really like the UK's corporate culture, and this day is my favorite day when it's our Volunteer Day and we go somewhere outside to help another organization. Although it's for a social cause, it helps build good team bonding, and if we are going with another team, it helps with good office networking. And instead of sitting in front of the computer every day, it's better to go out and do some other type, a new type of work, and get a new experience. So today, we painted this entire railing.”

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What is Volunteer Day? The clip was shared with a caption explaining the concept of volunteering leave in UK workplaces. It read, “In UK corporate culture, a ‘Volunteer Day’ (also called Volunteering Leave or Community Day) is a company benefit where employees are given paid time off to do charity or community work.”

The man’s video highlighted how such initiatives allow employees to step away from their regular desks and contribute to community organisations. He also said that the experience helps employees bond better with colleagues and build professional connections in a more relaxed environment.

Watch the clip here: