Indian woman jumps across 3 countries in just 3 seconds, internet stunned. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 01, 2025 08:30 PM IST

A viral video showed a woman jumping between Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium in three seconds.

A fascinating video is making waves across social media platforms, showcasing an Indian woman visiting three countries in the span of just three seconds. The clip, posted on Instagram by user Samrangy Sadhu Jhilik, has left netizens stunned and buzzing with excitement.

A viral video featured a woman jumping between three countries—Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium—in just three seconds.(Instagram/jhilik.sadhu)
A viral video featured a woman jumping between three countries—Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium—in just three seconds.(Instagram/jhilik.sadhu)

(Also read: Indian man asks for advice on moving to Bengaluru after 13 years in US: ‘I’m burning out’)

A unique border crossing

The video, captioned "Famous three-country point near the Aachen," captures the woman standing at a remarkable spot where the borders of Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium converge. In the clip, she jumps, moving between all three countries in what feels like an instant—just about three seconds. The location, near Aachen, is one of the few places in the world where three countries meet at a single point, allowing people to easily step from one country to another.

Watch the clip here:

What makes this location even more intriguing is the absence of any military presence or border control from these nations. The border is simply marked, with no restrictions preventing travellers from crossing between these three countries. This provides a unique opportunity for anyone to visit all three nations in mere moments.

The video has sparked curiosity, especially regarding the legal aspects of visiting these countries. With the Schengen visa in place, travellers can move freely between 27 European nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Social media reactions

The video has sparked numerous reactions online. One user wrote, "This is what happens when geography meets speed! Can’t believe she just did that." Another user commented, "Can you imagine being in three countries at once? So cool!" Many others expressed their amazement at the concept of moving between countries in such a short time. "This is the epitome of efficiency!" one person exclaimed.

(Also read: ‘Life of a 28-year-old woman in Delhi vs Europe’: Employee’s ‘honest’ post shocks internet)

Some users also mentioned their plans to visit the spot themselves. "Adding this to my travel bucket list. Who wouldn't want to be in three places at once?" another comment read. While some marveled at the ease of crossing borders, others were fascinated by the unique spot itself. "Who knew there was such a place? I need to see this for myself."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian woman jumps across 3 countries in just 3 seconds, internet stunned. Video
