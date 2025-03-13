‘Life of a 28-year-old woman in Delhi vs Europe’: Employee’s ‘honest’ post shocks internet

People often turn to Reddit to share workplace stories, problems, or incidents, seeking advice, validation, or simply an outlet to vent. One such post by a woman staying in Delhi has piqued people’s interest. In her post, she compared life as a working woman in the nation’s capital to life in a European country. A woman’s post about how it is to work while residing in Delhi has gone viral (representative image created using AI). (ChatGPT)

“The life of a 28y old woman in Delhi vs 28y old woman in Europe,” the Reddit user wrote. “I work in a small global team and a teammate of mine works in a Scandinavian country. I see a lot of similarities between me and her. We both are the same age and commute 1.5 hr daily in trains from our homes. Except her commute is direct with a reserved seat, comfortable enough to start her work on train and mine includes 2 interchanges and zero guarantee of a seat,” she added.

In the following lines, she shared that her colleague stays far from home because she wants to reside in a peaceful locality. The Reddit user’s reason for staying far, however, is completely different.

“I live far because I can't afford to live separately from my parents even though we work on same position,” she posted.

Aspect of safety

“She's leaving early today because she needs to focus on work from the comfort of her home. Coincidentally, I'm also leaving early today but my reason is unsafe Delhi around Holi,” the Reddit user continued.

While her post received many sympathetic comments, it also prompted some to post negative remarks. Addressing those, the employee shared, “For people downvoting, it's not a pro-West or anti-India post. It's just the truth of my life and the lives of millions of Delhi people.”

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “This is a real and honest thought. Same age, same job, but such different lives. She chooses peace, you deal with safety and money issues.” Another added, “This is very beautifully written op! I work in Mumbai and my teammates work from New York. I also sometimes wonder how our lives are the same and yet so different.”

A third posted, “Not to forget she breathes cleaner air, enjoys more personal liberty and feels more safe. She is also probably paid better as opposed to the wide gender pay gap in India.” A fourth commented, “This is why I left my plum PPO at a MBB in Gurgaon post MBA to join a pharma company in Germany. I know people here are trying to invalidate your feelings but as a woman I totally understand. I felt the difference most when for the first time in my life I was not rushing to my home (almost running) at 9 pm from the bus stop in Germany. As a woman, no feeling can match the feeling of safety and the independence that comes with it. Indians are the poster child of ‘delulu in the only solulu,’ as evident from comments. I hope you get to move to a European country soon.”