Indian man asks for advice on moving to Bengaluru after 13 years in US: ‘I’m burning out’

A 39-year-old Indian man contemplating a major life change – leaving his high-paying job in the United States and moving back to India with his wife and three children – recently turned to Reddit for advice. In a post shared on the ‘India’ subreddit, he raised concerns about burnout in his high-paying, high-stress job and expressed a wish to live the slow life in India. A Reddit user asked for advice on moving base to Bengaluru after 13 years in the US(Unsplash )

In his post, the man shared that he has lived in the US for 13 years and is married to a white woman, with whom he shares three children. With a passive income from a side hustle that can sustain a comfortable lifestyle in India, he is now considering a semi-retired life in Bengaluru, though Hyderabad and Pune are also on his radar.

“I need to slow down”

“I gave too much to work for a long time now I feel like I need to slow down,” he said. “Also, I want to give my full attention to kids for next few years.”

The Indian man explained that he had a side hustle which generates income sufficient for a good lifestyle in India. Despite this, he acknowledged the lure of having a steady and impressive salary. “I have a very high paying job right now and it will be painful to let go of that money but I am burning out fast,” he said.

He also raised other concerns - particularly about his white wife and mixed-race children fitting in in India. “I am a little concerned as my wife is white and kids look white as well, hence worried about bullying in the society or schools,” he wrote.

Finding the right place

The man asked Reddit for advice on the best place to relocate to in India. He said he had shortlisted Bengaluru, but had also not ruled out Hyderabad and Pune.

Within Bengaluru, he is not sure of the best neighbourhood. “My brother lives in Varthur and it will great to have his and my kids together,” he explained, referring to the Bengaluru locality known for its proximity to the city’s major IT hubs.

The Indian expat said that his parents would live with him, so he was looking to rent a 4BHK or 5BHK in Varthur or nearby areas. He also expressed a willingness to pay up to ₹3.5 lakh in rent per month.

“I am looking to rent self contained apartment in Varhur but open to nearby places. I am looking for 4BHK or bigger and willing to pay rent 1.5L- 3.5L per month but lesser the better. Parents will be staying with me so 5BHK will be ideal but can manage with 4bhk as well. Not looking to buy at the moment. Please suggest,” he asked Reddit.

Reddit’s advice

Many people who came across his post asked the man to reconsider his planned move to India, citing lack of infrastructure, difficulties in adjusting and pollution, among other things.

Some also said that his wife would have trouble adjusting. “Haven’t experienced this myself but I see myself moving to India in the long run. Your plan sounded good until the last paragraph, since you mentioned your wife is white and kids are mixed, I believe they will find it extremely hard to fit in and adjust, I think it would just be uncomfortable, if we keep the bullying aside it’s the strangers staring and asking for pictures for me. Please reconsider,” a user wrote.

“Don’t make your white wife and kids move to India. I am Euro (white woman) and have lived in India alone and with my Indian partner and it is very lonely and uncomfortable with the staring and picture taking. Integration is impossible,” another wrote.

Many asked him to move to Europe or another country. “Just buy a PR in a European country. India is not worth it. You can live here 3 months a year. Spend rest of the time in a civilized place. It's too polluted, people are uncouth, no one follows the rules. You won't enjoy life,” a user advised.