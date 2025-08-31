Indian woman quits UK after 10 years over ‘insane’ taxes, rising costs: ‘Time to move on’

An Indian entrepreneur has revealed that she and her family are leaving the UK after nearly 10 years of calling it home. Pallavi Chhibber explained in an Instagram video the multiple reasons behind their decision to move out, blaming rising expenses and stagnant growth among other things. A London-based Indian woman reveals why she is leaving the UK (Representational image)

‘Time to move on’

“I’m leaving London after being here nearly 10 years of being here,” Chhibber confirmed in her Instagram video shared August 29. The entrepreneur and blogger said that many people had messaged her to ask why she was moving out – and so she put together a video explaining the multifold reasons behind her decision.

“The main reason is that me and my husband feel London has become a city more for survival, not for growth,” said Chhibber. “Unfortunately, we don’t see long term opportunities for either of us in this country.”

Cost of living crisis

Next, she blamed the cost of living crisis in the UK. The India-born vlogger said that London has become “obnoxiously expensive” of late. She said that she and her family recently dined at Dishoom, a chain of upscale Indian restaurants in the UK. After ordering a few dishes, they paid a bill of 80 pounds – which is over 8,500 INR.

“I’ve been a hardcore London girl, and a part of my heart will forever belong here,” Chhibber explained further in her video caption, adding: “But at the same time, we can’t ignore the reality — the cost of living crisis, survival issues, and rising expenses.”

‘Insane taxes’

Chhibber said the third reason behind their decision is that “taxes have become insane here”.

She revealed that they pay 42% as direct tax. After taking indirect taxes into account, they were paying almost 50% of their salary as taxes. In the comments section, she clarified that she paid taxes in the UK for a decade while holding an Indian passport.

Lastly, Chhibber explained that she did not foresee great opportunities for her children in the country with shrinking job prospects.

Decision divides opinion

Her video has left viewers divided. Some called it a wise decision to move out, others called it foolhardy.

“You’ve definitely made the right decision. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy one, but consider yourself fortunate, very few people are able to recognize this vicious cycle,” wrote one commenter.

“When you travel you realize how blessed we are. Prices have increased all over the world sadly,” another pointed out.

“Trust me on the US. I live state next door to Louisiana. And it’s not the same here anymore, especially after Trump. I am afraid Indians like us are doomed to be nomads,” a user said.

“If you are comparing pounds/ dollars with rupees even after living for 10 years, you need to go back to. You would never fit in,” another added.