Indian woman says her boyfriend made a ‘grievance portal’ for when she has a complaint, internet reacts

A woman, named Sehaj, has shared that her boyfriend, Ishan, has made a grievance portal for when she has a complaint. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sehaj also shared a bunch of screenshots of the portal. (Also Read | Couple with 15 million followers, who earned over ₹267 crore in a day, quits live-streaming due to burnout) Sehaj hailed her boyfriend, Ishan.(X/@sehahaj)

Woman says her boyfriend made a grievance portal for her

The first screenshot read, "Welcome to your very own grievance portal, mouse. As requested, you can submit your lame, made-up grievances for my viewing pleasure. Log in to your account." The portal also had a username and a password.

Check out how he made it

The grievance portal form read, "Submit a grievance. Title. What's bothering you? Mood. Severity. Submit." After sending the grievance, the message read, "Thank you, Sehaj. Your grievance has been sent to Ishan. He will get back to you very soon! (He will think about it). Submit another."

Sehaj captioned the post, "Guys, my boyfriend is so cute, he made me a grievance portal for whenever I have a complaint, MY HEART." Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “Username and password?? Multiple users, I see.”

Internet reacts to Sehaj's post

"What he didn't show you is that it goes right to /dev/null," read a comment. "This is the cutest thing ever," a tweet read. An X user wrote, "Your first grievance should be calling your grievances 'made-up' and 'lame'."

A comment read, "Sis, he's a keeper. This is so adorable." A person wrote, "That's care in code form. Respect." "So so cute. Nerdy, emotionally available boyfriends for the win always," said another X user. "Wow amazinggg," a tweet read.

"The government should hire him ASAP! We need a similar grievance portal for railways, potholes, broken streetlights, etc. National duty should come first!" tweeted another person. Another X user commented, "Who else is gonna log in tho....why do you need a login?"