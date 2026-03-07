Indian woman shares video of Singapore bus driver stepping off bus to help wheelchair user: ‘Heartwarming’
An Indian woman in Singapore shared a video of a bus driver stepping down to help a wheelchair passenger.
An Indian woman living in Singapore recently shared a video on social media that has touched many viewers online. The clip captures a bus driver stepping down from the vehicle to help a wheelchair user safely get off the bus. The moment, though simple, highlighted the everyday kindness that often goes unnoticed in public life.
The woman, Sneha, posted the video on Instagram where it quickly drew attention from viewers who appreciated the thoughtful gesture by the driver. The short clip shows the driver pausing his routine duties to personally assist the passenger, ensuring that the person using the wheelchair could safely deboard.
Text overlaid on the video explained the significance of the moment. It read, "In Singapore, bus drivers stop, step down, and help elderly and wheelchair bound passengers get off safely. It's acts of kindness like this that truly shape a country."
Along with the video, Sneha added a caption expressing her admiration for such gestures in the city. She wrote, "Singapore surprises me every single day."
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react to touching moment
The video soon gathered several reactions from viewers who shared similar experiences or praised the act of kindness.
One user wrote, "This is true. I have personally seen this happen." Another commented, "This is so heartwarming to see."
Some viewers said the video stood out among the content commonly shared online. One person remarked, "Best video on the internet." Another added, "That's why Singapore is my favourite country."
A fifth user echoed the emotional reaction many viewers seemed to feel, writing, "OMG this is so so heartwarming."
While the post has only gathered a limited number of reactions so far, the video has struck a chord with viewers who appreciated the everyday kindness shown in public spaces.
