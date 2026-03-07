Indian woman shares video of Singapore bus driver stepping off bus to help wheelchair user: ‘Heartwarming’

An Indian woman living in Singapore recently shared a video on social media that has touched many viewers online. The clip captures a bus driver stepping down from the vehicle to help a wheelchair user safely get off the bus. The moment, though simple, highlighted the everyday kindness that often goes unnoticed in public life. An Indian woman shared a video showing a Singapore bus driver helping a wheelchair passenger deboard safely. (Instagram/bonginsingapore)

The woman, Sneha, posted the video on Instagram where it quickly drew attention from viewers who appreciated the thoughtful gesture by the driver. The short clip shows the driver pausing his routine duties to personally assist the passenger, ensuring that the person using the wheelchair could safely deboard.

Text overlaid on the video explained the significance of the moment. It read, "In Singapore, bus drivers stop, step down, and help elderly and wheelchair bound passengers get off safely. It's acts of kindness like this that truly shape a country."

Along with the video, Sneha added a caption expressing her admiration for such gestures in the city. She wrote, "Singapore surprises me every single day."

