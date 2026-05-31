Indian woman shares video of Singapore pedestrian waiting at signal at 1 am: 'Small habits shape a country'

An Indian woman has sparked a conversation on civic sense and discipline after reuploading an old video from Singapore that shows a random person patiently waiting for the pedestrian signal to turn green at around 1 am.

An Indian woman’s old Singapore clip triggered discussion on how small habits shaped a country. (Instagram/theroamingtoes)

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(Also read: Indian woman documents 3 am solo walk in Singapore, contrasts safety with India)

The video, shared on Instagram by Kritika Jain, shows a quiet street late at night. There is no visible crowd and hardly any traffic movement near the crossing. However, the person in the clip continues to wait for the signal to turn green instead of crossing the seemingly empty road.

The text overlaid on the clip read: "Watching a random person in Singapore at 1 am waiting for the pedestrian light to turn green demonstrates how small habits shape a country"

Watch the clip here:

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Video triggers discussion online

{{^usCountry}} The short clip has since drawn attention online, with many users reflecting on how public discipline and respect for rules contribute to the overall functioning of a society. Several people also compared the scene with traffic behaviour in India, where pedestrians and motorists often ignore signals when roads appear empty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The short clip has since drawn attention online, with many users reflecting on how public discipline and respect for rules contribute to the overall functioning of a society. Several people also compared the scene with traffic behaviour in India, where pedestrians and motorists often ignore signals when roads appear empty. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, "Discipline at its highest level." Another said, "That is why some countries look so organised. It starts with small things like this."

A third user commented, "In India, many people would look left and right and simply cross if the road was empty." Another reaction read, "Not just a video, a little lesson in civic sense."

(Also read: Indian man in Singapore warns of ‘comfort trap’ after 7 years abroad: ‘Don’t let your lifestyle become your cage’)

Another user wrote, "Singapore did not become like this in one day. Rules, penalties and public responsibility together made this possible." A viewer added, "This is the kind of civic sense every country should aim for. It starts with small things like waiting at a signal."

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Another reaction read, "People often talk about development, but real development is also visible in how citizens behave in public spaces."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)