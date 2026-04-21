Indian woman tries 100 grocery shopping challenge in London, finds only 1 item within budget. Watch

A simple shopping experiment in London has gone viral, highlighting the stark difference in purchasing power between India and the UK. An Indian woman attempted to see what she could buy with just ₹100 at a UK local grocery store and found that even the most basic items were out of reach.

The clip quickly caught the internet’s attention, sparking mixed reactions.(Instagram/@veggiewander)

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The video, shared on Instagram by travel creators @veggiwander, begins with the woman holding up a ₹100 note and explaining her plan - to walk into a London store and try to buy something within that budget.

Once inside, the woman first heads to the sandwich section and picks up a basic cheese and onion sandwich. But a quick prick check reveals it costs 1.50 pounds (around ₹190). She then moves on to check smaller essentials. She picks up a 500 ml bottle of water, priced at 1.15 pounds (approximately ₹145).

Continuing her search, she then looks at a cabbage priced at 0.89 pounds (about ₹113), which comes close to her budget, and a pack of Oreos costing 1.65 pounds (around ₹209), again out of reach.

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{{^usCountry}} After scanning multiple shelves, she finally finds one item she can afford - a small packet of carrots priced at 0.60 pounds (approximately ₹75). She decides to buy it, concluding that it was the only item she could get within ₹100. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After scanning multiple shelves, she finally finds one item she can afford - a small packet of carrots priced at 0.60 pounds (approximately ₹75). She decides to buy it, concluding that it was the only item she could get within ₹100. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Japanese entrepreneur 'hooked' on pani puri says she plans to open her own shop: 'Eating it twice a week')

How did social media react?

The clip quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users pointing out how far ₹100 can go in India in comparison. Several said the same amount could easily fetch multiple grocery items back home, making the contrast with London’s prices even more pronounced.

Others, however, argued that the comparison was not entirely fair. They noted that London is one of the world’s most expensive cities and that price comparisons without factoring in local salaries and economic differences can be misleading.

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“Why ru comparing.....with india.. why dont u compare the salaries then,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Don't compare london with third world.”

“Britain doesn't have concept like "price ceiling" on essential goods like water bottle, thus the price fluctuates with market force. Besides London is one of the most expensive city. And who the hell try to value money by comparing costs it in foreign land? Both are two diff economies,” said a third user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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