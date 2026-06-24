Indian women confront waiter in Italy over alleged anti-India remarks, video goes viral

A group of Indian women are being praised online for confronting a waiter at a restaurant in Italy over alleged remarks against India. The incident was shared by Instagram user Khushi Dubey. “This is what happened with us in Italy,” read the text overlay on the video.

In the clip, the waiter can be heard using abusive language. (Instagram/@khushicupcake5)

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The clip shows Dubey and her group speaking to a waiter identified as Hossain at an Italian restaurant. While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, the interaction quickly escalated into a heated argument.

During the exchange, the waiter can be heard using abusive language. At one point, he even says, “F*** off you, call the police, I’m out of here.” One of the women immediately objects to his tone. “You know what? Mind your language. We are ladies first of all, okay?” she responds.

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange became even more heated when the waiter allegedly made derogatory remarks about India. “Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly. You are from the f***ing India,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange became even more heated when the waiter allegedly made derogatory remarks about India. “Everybody carrying this country badly, you carry country badly. You are from the f***ing India,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman then replies, “Mr Hossain, be respectful. You should know how to respect women.”

As the exchange continued, police officers arrived at the restaurant and intervened. Dubey later indicated that the group felt relieved after authorities stepped in.

The video further shows the waiter attempting to apologise after the police arrived. However, the women insisted that he specifically acknowledge the alleged comments made about India. “No, sir, please say, I’m sorry for abusing India,” one of the women says in the clip as the waiter tries to move on from the issue.

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(Also Read: Indian woman’s first day at IT office in Italy brings culture shock: ‘Calling after hours feels like a crime’)

How did social media react?

The video quickly went viral, with many social media users applauding the women for confronting the waiter.

“The way you guys handled the only thing missing was a tight slap,” one user commented.

“He shouldn’t be behaving like that towards customers,” wrote another.

A third added, “Girls! Salute you the way you made him apologise to India. You’re a true patriot. Proud of your group of friends.”