Indian woman’s first day at IT office in Italy brings culture shock: ‘Calling after hours feels like a crime’

An Indian woman working in Italy has gone viral after sharing the cultural surprises she experienced on her very first day at an Italian IT office. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Jyoti, posted a video along with a detailed caption titled, “My 1st day at an Italian IT office,” listing 12 moments that left her both shocked and pleasantly surprised. An Indian woman working in Italy shared her first day culture shock at an IT office.(Instagram/europekasafar)

From ‘sir’ to first names

In her post, Jyoti recalled calling her boss “Sir” out of habit, only to be met with laughter. “They laughed and told me to use his nickname. In Italy, we’re all equals!” she wrote.

She also described how her manager refused to let her pay for coffee. “Tried to pay for my coffee. My manager literally blocked the card machine. ‘As long as I’m here, you don’t pay.’”

No micromanagement, no after hours pressure

One of the biggest surprises for her was the relaxed approach to time. Jyoti shared that no one tracked exact clock in or clock out hours. “Nobody asks exactly when you come or go. As long as the work is done, you are free. No micromanaging here!”

She added that by 6:01 pm, the office was completely empty. “It’s almost a ‘crime’ to call or message after hours. Your time is yours!”

Coffee breaks and human connections

Jyoti wrote that coffee breaks were treated as sacred. When she tried to skip a break citing work, she was stopped immediately. “You are never too busy for the Caffè. It’s the most important ‘meeting’ of the day!”

Talking about work during coffee was also discouraged. “No code talk! Tell us about your holidays instead,” she was told.

Learning without fear

The post also highlighted a supportive work environment where mistakes were not feared. “Don’t worry, just learn,” her colleagues told her, adding that they were her “biggest cheerleaders.”

She ended her list by noting that she arrived expecting just another job but realised something deeper. “Realized office hours are for building a family. They see the person, not just the developer.”

“The culture shock in Italy is real, but it’s the kind that makes you never want to leave,” she concluded.

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

The clip has garnered over 1.2 million views, sparking widespread discussion. One user commented, “This is the work culture most of us dream about but rarely get.” Another wrote, “Indian offices seriously need to learn from this balance.” A third said, “No after hours calls sounds like heaven.” Another viewer shared, “This made me rethink my entire career choices.” One comment read, “Work feels human here, not mechanical.” Another added, “Respecting personal time should be universal.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)